Viktor Axelsen defeats Lakshya Sen to win 2022 All England badminton Open

Viktor Axelsen outplayed India's Lakshya Sen at the 2022 All England Badminton Open to claim the men's singles title on Sunday (20 March).

The Tokyo 2020 gold medallist won 21-10, 21-15 in 53 minutes to regain the event two years after winning it for the first time.

Axelsen, playing in his fourth consecutive final, didn't drop a single game on his way to victory in Birmingham and dominated the unseeded Sen.

He stormed into a six-love lead at the start of the first game and when Sen got on the board there was a huge cheer from a crowd packed with Indian fans.

Sen focussed on defence and tried to tire the big Dane but these two know each other from Axelsen's Dubai camp and the Danish shuttler came up with the right plan:

To attack Sen and use his superior power.

Taking the first game 21-10, Axelsen was six points up in the second despite clearly tiring from the long rallies that went to 60 and 70 shots.

In the end he managed to hold on against the 20-year-old Indian, who certainly has many finals ahead of him if he continues to play the way he has this weekend.

Sen came into this tournament unseeded and to make the final was a success.

He took out defending champions Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia in the semi-final and has proved he can go toe-to-toe with the best in the business, picking up bronze at the 2021 Worlds.

The Indian shuttler also made the final at last week's German Open after beating Axelsen in the semi-final.