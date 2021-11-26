Indonesia Open badminton: PV Sindhu sets up semi-final clash against Ratchanok Intanon

India’s PV Sindhu survived a tough test against South Korean shuttler Sim Yujin at the Indonesia Open 2021 in Bali on Friday to enter the women’s singles semi-finals.

This will be with the two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu’s third successive semi-final appearance after the French Open and Indonesia Masters.

PV Sindhu, however, had to work for her 14-21, 21-19, 21-14 victory against the world No. 54 Sim Yujin – a player ranked 47 places below the Indian shuttler.

The South Korean’s creative strokes caught PV Sindhu off guard in the first game as Sim Yujin dominated 21-14 to take a shock lead.

PV Sindhu recovered in the second game and raced to a 14-7 lead but a resilient Yujin almost clawed her way back and ensured a tight finish. PV Sindhu eventually took it 21-19 to level up the score.

The decider saw the two shuttlers go toe-to-toe in the opening exchanges and the score was tied at 11 apiece just after the midway interval. PV Sindhu, the reigning world champion, however, managed to find an extra gear from there and dominated the rest of the game and settled the match in 66 minutes.

PV Sindhu will go up against Thai ace Ratchanok Intanon, the world No. 8, in the semi-finals of the Super 1000 tournament. Intanon eased past Japan’s Asuka Takahashi 21-17, 21-12 in her quarter-final match.

After a tough opening encounter against Japanese shuttler Aya Ohori in her opening clash, PV Sindhu had dispatched Germany’s Yvonne Li in her second-round match to make it to the quarters.