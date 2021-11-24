Indonesia Open badminton: India’s PV Sindhu in second round after come-from-behind win

Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu advanced to the second round of the women’s singles at the Indonesia Open 2021 in Bali on Wednesday after a come-from-behind victory over Japanese shuttler Aya Ohori in her opening clash.

PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, defeated her Japanese opponent 17-21, 21-17, 21-17 in three games.

After trading points in the opening exchanges, the world No. 22 Aya Ohori’s aggressive play caught PV Sindhu off guard as she conceded a 13-9 lead in the first game. The reigning world badminton champion, however, rallied back to draw level at 15-15 and even took a one-point lead.

Aya Ahori responded with four consecutive points and eventually wrapped up the first game 21-17.

The Japanese shuttler carried her rhythm into the second game as well, racing to a 4-0 lead. Staring down the barrel and a potential early exit, PV Sindhu amped up her game. The Indian turned the tables on Ahori to take the second game 21-17 and forced a decider.

The third game proved to be a closely-fought affair as both players enjoyed patches of dominance. However, with the score level at 15-15, PV Sindhu found her flow and repeated the scoreline from the second game to win the match in one hour and 10 minutes.

In the second round, PV Sindhu will face Germany’s Yvonne Li, who edged out Turkish shuttler Neslihan Yigit 19-21, 23-21, 21-13 in her round of 32 clash.

PV Sindhu reached the semi-finals of the Indonesia Masters earlier this month.

In the mixed doubles, India’s Dhruv Kapila and N Sikki Reddy bowed out of the competition following a 21-7, 21-12 defeat to Japan’s Kyohei Yamashita and Naru Shinoya.

Former world No. 1 men’s singles player Kidambi Srikanth is in action later in the day.