Indonesia Masters badminton: PV Sindhu bows out in semi-finals

India’s PV Sindhu was knocked out in the semi-finals of the women’s singles at the Indonesia Masters 2021 badminton in Bali on Saturday.

The reigning world champion lost 21-13, 21-9 to Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi in 32 minutes.

This was PV Sindhu’s first loss to the Japanese shuttler in 2021.

The Indian badminton ace had beaten Yamaguchi in the All England Open quarter-finals and during her bronze-medal run at Tokyo 2020.

This was PV Sindhu’s second-straight loss in the semis at a BWF World Tour event, having lost to Sayaka Takahashi at the French Open last month.

Starting on the slower side of the court, the two-time Olympic medallist struggled with keeping her returns in and never recovered from an early deficit.

Akane Yamaguchi got a great dip on her shots, often catching PV Sindhu out at the net and soon wrapped up a comfortable win.

The Japanese shuttler will face South Korea’s An Seyoung or Phittayaporn Chaiwan of Thailand as she chases her third BWF World Tour title of 2021.

Former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth will play against reigning BWF World Tour Final champion Anders Antonsen in the men’s singles semi-final later today.