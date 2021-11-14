Indonesia Masters badminton: PV Sindhu, Chirag-Satwik among India’s top bets - watch live streaming

Indian badminton players will compete in the Bali leg of the BWF World Tour which kicks off with the Indonesia Masters 2021 on Tuesday.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth, promising youngster Lakshya Sen and Tokyo Olympians Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will be India’s top contenders at Indonesia Masters.

First held in 2010, this is the 11th edition of the Indonesia Masters. Two Indians have previously won the tournament — HS Prannoy triumphed in the men’s singles in 2014 while Saina Nehwal claimed the women’s singles in 2019.

Both PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth come to Bali having made the semi-finals in their previous tournaments. PV Sindhu reached the last four at the French Open while Kidambi Srikanth entered the semis at the Hylo Open.

The Indonesia Masters, held at the Bali International Convention Center, will be crucial for shuttlers hoping to make the BWF World Tour Finals next month.

The top eight players/pairs in each category at the end of the BWF World Tour this year, with a maximum of two shuttlers from each country, will be eligible to play in the BWF World Tour Finals in Bali in December.

Lakshya Sen is currently ranked fourth in the men’s singles in the BWF World Tour and is the country’s highest-ranked player along with PV Sindhu (also fourth in the women’s singles).

The pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will be looking to go deep to enter the top-eight of the men’s doubles to gain entry to the BWF World Tour Finals. They currently sit 11th in the BWF World Tour 2021 rankings.

Two-time Olympian Ashwini Ponnappa will play both the women’s and mixed doubles while B Sai Praneeth and Sameer Verma will also be seen in action.

Where to watch the Indonesia Masters 2021 live in India?

The Indonesia Masters 2021 will be telecast live on the Star Sports 3 TV channel in India from November 18.

Live streaming of the Indonesia Masters badminton tournament will be available on the Disney+Hotstar website and app.

Indian badminton squad for Indonesia Masters 2021

Men’s singles: B Sai Praneeth, Kidambi Srikanth, Parupalli Kashyap, HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, Sameer Verma

Women’s singles: PV Sindhu

Men’s doubles: Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila

Women’s doubles: Ashwini Ponnappa/N Sikki Reddy

Mixed doubles: B Sumeeth Reddy/Ashwini Ponnappa, Dhruv Kapila/N Sikki Reddy, Venkat Prasad/Juhi Dewangan