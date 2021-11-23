Indonesia Open badminton: India’s Lakshya Sen, Parupalli Kashyap knocked out

India’s Lakshya Sen and Parupalli Kashyap bowed out of the men’s singles at the Indonesia Open 2021 in Bali on Tuesday.

Lakshya Sen went down fighting 23-21, 21-15 to world No. 1 Kento Momota of Japan in a match that lasted 53 minutes.

Kento Momota had also beaten Lakshya Sen enroute the Indonesia Masters title at the same venue last week - his first BWF World Tour crown since his car crash in 2019.

Meanwhile, Parupalli Kashyap - the 2014 Commonwealth Games gold-medallist and husband of Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal - lost 21-11, 21-14 to Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew.

This was Parupalli Kashyap’s sixth-consecutive first-round exit on the 2021 BWF World Tour.

In the men’s doubles, MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila were eliminated after losing 22-20, 21-13 to South Koreans Choi SoiGyu and Kim WonHo.

The pair of Venkat Prasad and Juhi Dewangan exited the mixed doubles following a 21-12, 21-4 loss to Germans Jones Ralfy Jensen and Linda Efler.

World champion PV Sindhu, former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth and Tokyo Olympians Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will begin their campaigns on Wednesday.