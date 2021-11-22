Indonesia Open badminton: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth lead India’s challenge - watch live streaming

The final leg of the BWF World Tour continues with the Indonesia Open 2021 from November 23 at the Bali International Convention Hall.

The Indonesia Open, which is a Super 1000 event, will feature all the Indian badminton players that competed at last week’s Indonesia Masters, where two Indians – PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth – reached the semi-finals.

While double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu lost to Akane Yamaguchi in the women’s singles, Kidambi Srikanth fell to Anders Antonsen in the men’s singles.

At the Indonesia Open, PV Sindhu is seeded No. 3. Kidambi Srikanth, who won the title in 2017, would love to do an encore.

The other Indians in the fray are young talent Lakshya Sen, Commonwealth Gold medallist HS Prannoy and Tokyo Olympians Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.

The Indonesia Open is also the last chance for players to climb up the world tour rankings and qualify for the BWF World Tour Finals to be held in December.

The BWF World Tour Finals features the top eight players/pairs in each category, with a maximum of two shuttlers from each country.

Currently, PV Sindhu is the only Indian to have already made it to the 2021 BWF World Tour Finals, qualifying for the women’s singles. In the men’s singles, Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth, at fourth and fifth, respectively, are in the running.

The men’s doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are placed 11th while the women’s duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy are sixth.

Where to watch the Indonesia Open 2021 live in India?

The Indonesia Open 2021 will be telecast live on the Star Sports 3 TV channel in India from November 24.

Live streaming of the Indonesia Open badminton tournament will be available on the Disney+Hotstar website and app.

Indian badminton squad for Indonesia Open 2021

Men’s singles: B Sai Praneeth, Kidambi Srikanth, Parupalli Kashyap, HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, Sameer Verma

Women’s singles: PV Sindhu

Men’s doubles: Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila

Women’s doubles: Ashwini Ponnappa/N Sikki Reddy

Mixed doubles: B Sumeeth Reddy/Ashwini Ponnappa, Dhruv Kapila/N Sikki Reddy, Venkat Prasad/Juhi Dewangan