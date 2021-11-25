Indonesia Open badminton: India’s PV Sindhu cruises into quarter-finals

India’s two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu entered the quarter-finals of the women’s singles at the Indonesia Open 2021 in Bali on Thursday with a comfortable 21-12, 21-18 victory over German shuttler Yvonne Li.

After a tough opening encounter against Japanese shuttler Aya Ohori in her opening clash, PV Sindhu, the reigning world champion, had little trouble dispatching Yvonne Li in her second-round match.

The world No. 7 Indian was firmly in control in the first game and seven consecutive points around the midway point helped PV Sindhu take the lead.

The second game proved to be a closer affair, but PV Sindhu stayed on top of her German opponent throughout, before wrapping up the match in straight games within 37 minutes.

In the quarter-finals, PV Sindhu will face the winner of the match between Spain’s Beatriz Corrales and South Korean shuttler Sim Yujin.

Later in the day, India’s Kidambi Srikanth and B Sai Praneeth will be in action in men’s singles while the team of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will start their men’s doubles campaign from the second round.

Chirag and Satwik got a walkover in their round 1 match.