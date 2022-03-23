India at Commonwealth Games 2022: Athletes and teams who have made the Birmingham cut

Since the 2010 Commonwealth Games, India have been consistently represented by over 200 athletes at the quadrennial showpiece.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, UK, is also expected to see a sizable Indian contingent in action.

With the Birmingham 2022 Games scheduled to be held from July 28 to August 8, the qualification and team selection processes are still ongoing. Here’s a list of Indian sportpersons who have qualified for the Commonwealth Games 2022 till now.

Weightlifting

To be led by Tokyo Olympics silver medallist and reigning Commonwealth champion Mirabai Chanu, India’s 12-member strong weightlifting contingent for the Commonwealth Games 2022 was one of the first to be finalised.

Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Achinta Sheuli, Ajay Singh and Purnima Pandey secured their spots by winning gold medals in their respective categories at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2021 in December last year while the remaining eight made the cut at the Singapore Weightlifting International 2022.

Mirabai Chanu, interestingly, will be competing in the 55kg division at Commonwealth Games 2022 instead of her pet 49kg.

Mirabai Chanu - women’s 55kg Bindyarani Devi - women’s 59kg Popy Hazarika - women’s 64kg Usha Kumara - women’s 87kg Purnima Pandey - women’s +87kg Sanket Mahadev - men’s 55kg Chanambam Rishikanta Singh - men’s 55kg Jeremy Lalrinnunga - men’s 67kg Achinta Sheuli - men’s 73kg Ajay Singh - men’s 81kg Vikas Thakur - men’s 96kg Ragala Venkat Rahul - men’s 96kg

Cricket

Birmingham 2022 will see cricket’s second appearance in the CWG programme. The first, at Kuala Lumpur 1998, featured a men’s 50 over tournament but at Birmingham 2022, a women’s T20I format will be played.

The eight-team affair at CWG 2022 will involve hosts England, Australia, New Zealand, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Barbados and Sri Lanka. The Indian cricket team is one of the five teams who qualified for the Commonwealth Games 2022 courtesy its ICC WT20I ranking.

Indian women’s cricket team

Hockey

Both the Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams have already made the cut for the Commonwealth Games 2022 based on their FIH rankings. The men’s and women’s hockey competitions will be 10-team affairs..

Indian women had won the CWG hockey gold in 2002 but the men are still in search of their first, with two silver medals (2010 and 2014) being their best finishes to date.

Indian men’s hockey team Indian women’s hockey team

*The list will be updated as more Indian qualifications are confirmed.