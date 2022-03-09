Commonwealth Games 2022 hockey: Indian men’s team to face Ghana in opener - full schedule

The Indian men’s hockey team will open its Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign against Ghana on July 31 at the University of Birmingham.

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallists India have been placed in Pool B along with hosts England, Canada, Wales and Ghana.

Meanwhile, Pool A features Tokyo 2020 silver medallists and defending Commonwealth Games champions Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan and Scotland.

After the opening match against Ghana, India will face England, Canada and Wales in the next four days.

All teams will play the four other teams in their group once. The top two from each group will then progress to the semi-finals. The remaining teams will compete for the fifth to 10th positions in classification matches.

The men’s hockey final will be played on August 8, which is the final day of Birmingham 2022.

There will be 27 hockey matches played in all, including 20 group games, three classification matches, two semi-finals and two medal matches.

India, currently placed fourth in the FIH hockey rankings, are yet to win the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. They finished runners-up in 2010 and 2014.

India narrowly missed out on podium finish at CWG 2018 after losing the bronze medal contest to England.

Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian men’s hockey team schedule, fixtures and start times

All times are in Indian Standard Times (IST)

July 31, Sunday: India vs Ghana - 7:30 PM IST

August 1, Monday: England vs India – 7:30 PM IST

August 3, Wednesday: Canada vs India – 7:30 PM IST

August 4, Thursday: India vs Wales - 7:30 PM IST