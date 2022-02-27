Commonwealth Games 2022 weightlifting: 12 Indians seal berths

India’s Popy Hazarika (women’s 64kg), Usha Kumara (women’s 87kg), Vikas Thakur and Ragala Venkat Rahul (both men’s 96kg) won medals at the Singapore Weightlifting International 2022 over the weekend to book their spots at the Commonwealth Games.

On Friday, Tokyo Olympics medallist Mirabai Chanu (women’s 55kg), along with Bindyarani Devi (women’s 59kg), Sanket Mahadev and Chanambam Rishikanta Singh (both men’s 55kg), had also qualified for the Commonwealth Games 2022 after bagging medals at the Singapore meet.

The results mean all eight Indians who registered for the Singapore International won medals and secured their spots at the Birmingham 2022 Games, to be held in July-August.

On Saturday, Popy Hazarika, a Commonwealth championships silver medallist, lifted a total of 193kg (84kg snatch + 109kg clean and jerk) to pocket the gold medal in the women’s 64kg division ahead of Singapore’s Nicole Heng, who recorded a total lift of 161kg (70+91).

Later in the day, Usha Kumara, competing alone in the women’s 87kg, lifted 208kg (95+113) to earn her CWG 2022 quota.

Sunday, meanwhile, saw India’s Vikas Thakur and Ragala Venkat Rahul go head-to-head in men’s 96kg. Vikas Thakur, a two-time Commonwealth Games medallist, ensured his shot at a third successive podium finish at CWG by pocketing the yellow metal. He lifted 339kg (151+188).

Commonwealth championships medallist Ragala Venkat Rahul, meanwhile, settled for the bronze with a total lift of 328kg (146+182). Australia’s Ridge Barredo, with 336kg (149+187) won silver.

The Singapore weightlifting meet was the final qualifying event for the Birmingham Games. Top eight finishers from each category made the cut.

India now have 12 weightlifters qualified for the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Achinta Sheuli, Ajay Singh and Purnima Pandey had secured their spots by winning gold medals in their respective categories at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2021 in December last year.

Indian weightlifters qualified for Commonwealth Games 2022 – full list