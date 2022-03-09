Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian women’s hockey team to kick off campaign vs Ghana - full schedule

The Indian women’s hockey team will face Ghana in its opener at the Commonwealth Games 2022 at the University of Birmingham on July 29.

After playing Ghana, India will be up against Wales on the next day and will take on world No. 4 England on August 2, and Canada on August 3, in their remaining Pool A games.

India had lost to England 6-0 in the bronze medal match at Commonwealth Games 2018.

Currently ninth in the hockey rankings, boosted by the fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics last year, Indian women will look to turn tables on hosts England to avoid a possible clash against in-form Australia in the semis.

Australia, who are four-time CWG champions, are grouped with title holders New Zealand, Kenya, Scotland and South Africa in a tough Pool B.

The top two teams from each pool will qualify for the semi-finals while the bottom three teams will play cross-over classification matches.

The Indian women’s hockey team has claimed two medals at the Commonwealth Games so far. After winning gold at CWG 2002 in Manchester, India followed it up with silver at the 2006 edition held in Melbourne.

The semi-finals will be played on August 5 while the bronze medal match and the final of the women’s hockey event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 will be held on August 7.

Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian women’s hockey team schedule, fixtures and start times

All times are in Indian Standard Times (IST)

July 29, Friday: India vs Ghana - 7:30 PM IST

July 30, Saturday: India vs Wales – 7:30 PM IST

August 2, Tuesday: India vs England – 7:30 PM IST

August 3, Wednesday: Canada vs India - 7:30 PM IST