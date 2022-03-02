Commonwealth Games 2022 hockey: India, Pakistan look to end Australian dominance

With Pakistan failing to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics men’s hockey tournament, the anticipation of an epic India vs Pakistan clash at last year’s Summer Games fell flat. But hockey fans from both countries can now look forward to yet another chapter in the historic rivalry to unfold at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, UK.

The Indian men’s hockey team and Pakistan have both been named on the list of teams for the Commonwealth 2022 men’s hockey tournament.

According to the official list released jointly by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) and Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), India will be vying for the Commonwealth Games gold medal against nine other teams at Birmingham.

While a possible India vs Pakistan hockey clash will be a big highlight, fans of both nations will hope that Australia’s monopoly over the CWG men’s hockey gold medal will come to an end.

Since hockey was inducted into the Commonwealth Games programme in 1998, the Australian men’s hockey team has won all six editions.

India have won silver medals (2010 and 2014) at the Commonwealth Games and narrowly missed a bronze at the last edition in Gold Coast 2018.

Manpreet Singh and Co., however, will be high on confidence after winning the bronze at Tokyo 2020 – India’s first Olympic hockey medal in 41 years.

Pakistan’s best-ever finish was a silver at Melbourne 2006. They also won bronze at Manchester 2002.

In the women’s hockey competition at Birmingham 2022, India will be up against Australia, Canada, England, Ghana, Kenya, New Zealand, Scotland, South Africa and Wales.

Like in the men’s division, Australia have dominated the CWG women’s hockey medals table with four gold medals.

India won the 2002 edition in Manchester while New Zealand are the reigning champions, having clinched the title at Gold Coast 2018.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 men’s and women’s hockey tournaments are scheduled from July 20 to August 8 at the University of Birmingham.

Commonwealth Games 2022 hockey teams list

Men

Australia, Canada, England, Ghana, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Scotland, South Africa, Wales

Women

Australia, Canada, England, Ghana, India, Kenya, New Zealand, Scotland, South Africa, Wales