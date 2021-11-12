India vs Pakistan headlines women’s T20 cricket competition at 2022 Commonwealth Games - full schedule

India have been clubbed with Australia, Pakistan and Barbados in their group for the women’s Twenty20 cricket tournament at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Scheduled to be held in July-August next year, the eight teams have been divided into two groups. The top two from each advance to the semi-finals. All matches will be held at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground.

England, New Zealand, South Africa and a yet-to-be-determined team make up the other group.

The T20 cricket tournament at Birmingham 2022 begins with the Indian women’s cricket team’s match against Australia on July 29. India will play arch-rivals Pakistan next on July 31.

The schedule for the tournament was released in June while the groups and fixtures were revealed on Friday.

This is the first time that women’s T20 cricket will be a part of the Commonwealth Games programme and the first time since the 1998 edition.

At the 1998 Commonwealth Games, men’s cricket was played in the 50-over One-Day International (ODI) format.

South Africa won the gold medal, beating Australia by four wickets in the final. New Zealand won the bronze medal.

India women’s cricket team schedule and fixtures at 2022 Commonwealth Games

All times are in Indian Standard Times (IST)

July 29, Friday: Australia vs India - 4:30 PM IST

July 31, Sunday: India vs Pakistan - 4:30 PM IST

August 3, Wednesday: India vs Barbados - 4:30 PM IST