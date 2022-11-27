Imran Louza would have been a near-certain call up for Morocco's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad.

The Watford midfielder had scored twice in five games in England's second tier league - the Championship - this season before suffering a fractured fibula and ligament damage.

Louza's childhood dream of playing in a World Cup, shared on the Olympic Channel's new original series World at their Feet profiling 11 men's footballers, would have to wait.

But after a tough upbringing in France, this setback is just a small hiccup on Louza's road to the top – and he already has his next big tournaments in mind.

The 23-year-old represented his country in the 2021 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament and should make the 2023 team. "I was lucky enough to wear the Moroccan shirt at the AFCON," he says in the series. "It was an important moment for me."

He also hopes to be one of Morocco's three over-age players if the nation qualifies for Paris 2024.

"It's important for the country that the Olympic Games are taking place in Paris. I'd love to participate in the Olympic Games."

