Cheikhou Kouyaté: The Senegalese people are our motivation at 2022 FIFA World Cup

On 6 February 2022, something Cheikhou Kouyaté had waited a decade for finally happened. After 10 years representing his country at football, he had a winner's medal, as Senegal defeated Egypt to win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on home soil.

The triumph on penalties was Senegal's first continental title – and blew away years of hurt Kouyaté had endured, having been eliminated from the Olympic Games London 2012, a FIFA World Cup in 2018, and three other AFCON tournaments with Senegal.

Speaking to Olympics.com as part of the new Olympic Channel original series "World at their Feet", which profiles 11 men's footballers and is now available to watch, the 32-year-old says of representing his country: "I've been in this wonderful team for 10 years, our national team which we love, which makes us want to die for it on the pitch."

That love for the team – and for the country – is what Senegal will count on at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

"We have the motivation: It is the Senegalese people," Kouyaté says. "When we won that AFCON (it was them). When we played at home in Dakar against Egypt (in a World Cup qualifying play-off) when the Senegalese people came at 6am, 5am and other people spent the night there for a 5pm match.

"And we're now in the World Cup, it's the Senegalese people who have pushed us. It's the Senegalese people who frightened the team we were playing against. That motivation we're going to take to the World Cup. We will try to give it our utmost."

