How to watch Republic of Korea at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022
Hwang Daeheon has claimed the solitary medal so far in Beijing with short track speed skating gold. Check out Team Korea's schedule of events.
Republic of Korea are 15th in the medal table with one gold medal after nine days of competition at Beijing 2022.
Hwang Daeheon won his first Olympic Winter Games title in the men's 1500m short track speed skating at the Capital Indoor Stadium on Wednesday (9 Feb) to replicate his Youth Olympic Games title from Lillehammer 2016.
It was a welcome trip to the podium for Hwang, who was disqualified from the 1000m at the semi-final stage.
Korea will hope it heralds the start of more medal-winning performances in a sport they have dominated with 25 Winter Olympic golds.
Read on to find out the Korea team's schedule of events and what to look out for.
Short track speed skating
Choi Minjeong and Lee Yubin are in action in the 1000m short track speed skating on Friday 11 February.
Lee was 16 when she made her Olympic Winter Games debut at PyeongChang 2018 and came away with a gold medal in the women's 3000m relay.
So far in Beijing the 20-year-old has finished ninth in the mixed relay and 26th in the 500m: she goes in quarterfinal 2.
Choi - a two-time world champion in this event - was 14th in the 500m and a member of the mixed relay and goes in quarterfinal 4.
The women's 3000m relay final will be contested on Sunday 13 February as they seek to add another title to the six gold medals they have won in seven appearances in the event between 1994 and 2018.
The final starts at 19:44 local time (13:44 GMT).
Quarterfinals start at 19:00 local time (13:00 GMT), semifinals at 19:55 (13:55 GMT) and the final at 20:43 (12:43).
The men's 500m is also contested the same day with 2018 world junior champion Lee Juneseo going in heat 1.
Lee's best finish so far at Beijing 2022 was fifth in the 1500m along with two ninth places.
Hwang will be seeking to add another medal to his collection after his silver four years ago and he goes in heat 6.
Heats begin at 19:18 local time (11:18 GMT) with the semifinals on Sunday 13 February at 19:27 local time (11:27 GMT) and the final at 20:14 (12:18 GMT).
The men's 5000m relay semifinals will be contested on Friday 11 February with Korea going in the second semifinal.
The first semifinal gets under way at 20:04 local time (12:04 GMT) with the final on Wednesday 16 February at 20:44 local time (12:44 GMT).
Skeleton
Yun Sungbin won the gold medal at PyeongChang 2018 and he starts his competition on Friday 11 February at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre.
He will be joined by Jung Seunggi has a third-place finish at the World Cup in Sigulda, Latvia, in December 2021.
Both men are in heat 3 which gets under way at 20:20 local time (12:20 GMT) with the medals to be decided in heat 4, which goes at 21:55 (13:55 GMT).
Kim Eunji makes her Winter Olympic debut in the women's event at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre.
The 29-year-old goes in heat 1 at 09:30 local time (01:30 GMT) on Friday 11 February.
Curling
Team Korea won silver in the women's curling at PyeongChang 2018, losing out to Sweden in the final.
The start their campaign on Friday 11 February against Great Britain in the women's round robin session 3 at 14:05 local time (06:05 GMT) the National Aquatics Centre aka the Ice Cube.
That is followed by:
Round robin session 3: Saturday 12 February: 09:05 local time (01:05 GMT) Korea v ROC
Round robin session 6: Sunday 13 February: 14:05 local time (06:05 GMT): Korea v China
Round robin session 7: Monday 14 February: 09:05 local time (01:05 GMT): Korea v USA
Round robin session 8: Monday 14 February: 20:05 local time (12:05): Korea v Japan
Round robin session 10: Wednesday 16 February: 09:05 local time (01:05 GMT) Korea v Switzerland
Round robin session 11: Wednesday 16 February: 20:05 local time (12:05 GMT): Korea v Denmark
Round robin session 12: Thursday 17 February: 14:05 local time (06:05 GMT): Korea v Sweden
Bobsleigh
Action is already under way at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre.
Kim Yooran is the sole women's competitor in the monobob in which she was 14th at the 2021 World Cup in Altenburg, Germany.
Kim gets her campaign started on Sunday 13 February in heat 1 at 09:30 local time (01:30) followed by heat 2 at 11:00 (02:00).
The medals will be decided on Monday 14 February with heat 3 going at 09:30 (01:30 GMT) and heat 4 at 11:00 (02:00).
The 2-man bobsleigh starts on Monday 14 February with heat 1 at 20:05 local time (12:05 GMT) and heat 2 at 21:40 (13:40 GMT).
Tuesday 15 February sees heat 3 go at 20:15 local time (14:15 GMT) with the medals decided in heat 4 at 21:50 (13:50).