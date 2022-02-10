How to watch Republic of Korea at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022

Republic of Korea are 15th in the medal table with one gold medal after nine days of competition at Beijing 2022.

Hwang Daeheon won his first Olympic Winter Games title in the men's 1500m short track speed skating at the Capital Indoor Stadium on Wednesday (9 Feb) to replicate his Youth Olympic Games title from Lillehammer 2016.

It was a welcome trip to the podium for Hwang, who was disqualified from the 1000m at the semi-final stage.

Korea will hope it heralds the start of more medal-winning performances in a sport they have dominated with 25 Winter Olympic golds.

Read on to find out the Korea team's schedule of events and what to look out for.

Choi Minjeong during the World Cup short track test event for Beijing 2022 in October 2021 Picture by 2021 Getty Images

Short track speed skating

Choi Minjeong and Lee Yubin are in action in the 1000m short track speed skating on Friday 11 February.

Lee was 16 when she made her Olympic Winter Games debut at PyeongChang 2018 and came away with a gold medal in the women's 3000m relay.

So far in Beijing the 20-year-old has finished ninth in the mixed relay and 26th in the 500m: she goes in quarterfinal 2.

Choi - a two-time world champion in this event - was 14th in the 500m and a member of the mixed relay and goes in quarterfinal 4.

The women's 3000m relay final will be contested on Sunday 13 February as they seek to add another title to the six gold medals they have won in seven appearances in the event between 1994 and 2018.

The final starts at 19:44 local time (13:44 GMT).

Quarterfinals start at 19:00 local time (13:00 GMT), semifinals at 19:55 (13:55 GMT) and the final at 20:43 (12:43).

The men's 500m is also contested the same day with 2018 world junior champion Lee Juneseo going in heat 1.

Lee's best finish so far at Beijing 2022 was fifth in the 1500m along with two ninth places.

Hwang will be seeking to add another medal to his collection after his silver four years ago and he goes in heat 6.

Heats begin at 19:18 local time (11:18 GMT) with the semifinals on Sunday 13 February at 19:27 local time (11:27 GMT) and the final at 20:14 (12:18 GMT).

The men's 5000m relay semifinals will be contested on Friday 11 February with Korea going in the second semifinal.

The first semifinal gets under way at 20:04 local time (12:04 GMT) with the final on Wednesday 16 February at 20:44 local time (12:44 GMT).

Yun Sungbin of Team South Korea M Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Skeleton

Yun Sungbin won the gold medal at PyeongChang 2018 and he starts his competition on Friday 11 February at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre.

He will be joined by Jung Seunggi has a third-place finish at the World Cup in Sigulda, Latvia, in December 2021.

Both men are in heat 3 which gets under way at 20:20 local time (12:20 GMT) with the medals to be decided in heat 4, which goes at 21:55 (13:55 GMT).

Kim Eunji makes her Winter Olympic debut in the women's event at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre.

The 29-year-old goes in heat 1 at 09:30 local time (01:30 GMT) on Friday 11 February.

GettyImages-923943142 Picture by 2018 Getty Images

Curling

Team Korea won silver in the women's curling at PyeongChang 2018, losing out to Sweden in the final.

The start their campaign on Friday 11 February against Great Britain in the women's round robin session 3 at 14:05 local time (06:05 GMT) the National Aquatics Centre aka the Ice Cube.

That is followed by:

Round robin session 3: Saturday 12 February: 09:05 local time (01:05 GMT) Korea v ROC

Round robin session 6: Sunday 13 February: 14:05 local time (06:05 GMT): Korea v China

Round robin session 7: Monday 14 February: 09:05 local time (01:05 GMT): Korea v USA

Round robin session 8: Monday 14 February: 20:05 local time (12:05): Korea v Japan

Round robin session 10: Wednesday 16 February: 09:05 local time (01:05 GMT) Korea v Switzerland

Round robin session 11: Wednesday 16 February: 20:05 local time (12:05 GMT): Korea v Denmark

Round robin session 12: Thursday 17 February: 14:05 local time (06:05 GMT): Korea v Sweden

Kim Yooran of South Korea competes in her 1rd run during the women's Monobob test event for the 2022 Winter Olympics at the Yanqing National Sliding Cente on October 25, 2021 in Beijing, China. Picture by 2021 Getty Images

Bobsleigh

Action is already under way at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre.

Kim Yooran is the sole women's competitor in the monobob in which she was 14th at the 2021 World Cup in Altenburg, Germany.

Kim gets her campaign started on Sunday 13 February in heat 1 at 09:30 local time (01:30) followed by heat 2 at 11:00 (02:00).

The medals will be decided on Monday 14 February with heat 3 going at 09:30 (01:30 GMT) and heat 4 at 11:00 (02:00).

The 2-man bobsleigh starts on Monday 14 February with heat 1 at 20:05 local time (12:05 GMT) and heat 2 at 21:40 (13:40 GMT).

Tuesday 15 February sees heat 3 go at 20:15 local time (14:15 GMT) with the medals decided in heat 4 at 21:50 (13:50).