Bobsleigh at Beijing 2022: Full schedule of Olympic Winter Games competition and where to watch

A brand new track has been built at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre to host bobsleigh (and other sliding events) at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

The most prominent feature to keep an eye on is the world's first 360-degree loop, which will test pilots like never before.

Also making its Olympic debut is the women's monobob event. The one-woman sled will provide perhaps the sport's most vigorous test of driving skill ever.

The bobsleigh events run from 13 February - 20 February 2022, including the monobob, two-man, two-woman, and four-man events.

Read on to find out the schedule of events and the best way to watch the action.

MORE: Olympic bobsleigh at Beijing 2022: Top five things to know

Bobsleigh schedule at Beijing 2022

Venue: The Yanqing National Sliding Centre

(All times are in China Standard Time, local to competition, which is UTC+8)

13 February

09:30 - Monobob heats 1 and 2

14 February

09:30 - Monobob heats 3 and 4

20:15 - Two-man heats 1 and 2

15 February

20:05 - Two-man heats 3 and 4

18 February

20:15 - Two-woman heats 1 and 2

19 February

9:30 - Four-man heats 1 and 2

20:00 - Two-woman heats 3 and 4

20 February

9:30 - Four-man heats 3 and 4

The full schedule of Beijing 2022 competition in all sports, including changes to competition start times, can be found here.

Where to watch bobsleigh at Beijing 2022?

From the Opening Ceremony to athlete action, here's where and how you can watch the Winter Games in your region via the Official Olympic Broadcast Partners.

Keep up with all the action in our Live Blog updates throughout Beijing 2022, here.