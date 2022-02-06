Skeleton at Beijing 2022: Full schedule of Olympic Winter Games competition and where to watch
Yanqing is hosting skeleton stars in the National Sliding Centre at these Olympics. Here's the list of when and where to catch the action
A total of 50 skeleton athletes - 25 per gender - are competing at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.
Keep an eye out for their bespoke helmet designs as they whizz face-first around the brand new Yanqing National Sliding Centre - that features the world's first 360-degree loop - at speeds of up to 130 km/h (81 mph).
There will be one men's and one women's event, and the action will take place from 10 February to 12 February.
Read on to find out the schedule of events and the best way to watch the action.
Skeleton schedule at Beijing 2022
Venue: The Yanqing National Sliding Centre
(All times are in China Standard Time, local to competition, which is UTC+8)
10 February
09:30 - Men's singles runs 1 and 2
11 February
09:30 - Women's singles runs 1 and 2
20:20 - Men's singles runs 3 and 4
12 February
20:20 - Women's singles runs 3 and 4
