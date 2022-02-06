Skeleton at Beijing 2022: Full schedule of Olympic Winter Games competition and where to watch

A total of 50 skeleton athletes - 25 per gender - are competing at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Keep an eye out for their bespoke helmet designs as they whizz face-first around the brand new Yanqing National Sliding Centre - that features the world's first 360-degree loop - at speeds of up to 130 km/h (81 mph).

There will be one men's and one women's event, and the action will take place from 10 February to 12 February.

Read on to find out the schedule of events and the best way to watch the action.

MORE: Olympic skeleton at Beijing 2022: Top five things to know

Skeleton schedule at Beijing 2022

Venue: The Yanqing National Sliding Centre

(All times are in China Standard Time, local to competition, which is UTC+8)

10 February

09:30 - Men's singles runs 1 and 2

11 February

09:30 - Women's singles runs 1 and 2

20:20 - Men's singles runs 3 and 4

12 February

20:20 - Women's singles runs 3 and 4

The full schedule of Beijing 2022 competition in all sports, including changes to competition start times, can be found here.