Medals update: Hwang Daeheon wins gold in Beijing 2022 men's 1500m short track final

With an unheard-of 10 skaters in the final of the men’s 1500m short track speed skating at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on Wednesday (9 February) it was Hwang Daeheon from Republic of Korea who came out on top. Silver medallist was Canada’s Steven Dubois with Semen Elistratov from ROC claiming bronze.

More to follow...

The next short-track speed-skating event is on Friday (11 February) with the women's 1000m, men's 500m and men's 5000m relay. See the full schedule here.