ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final 2022: Schedule, athletes and how to watch live on Friday 9 December  

Discover the schedule for day two of the figure skating Grand Prix Final on Friday 9 December 2022.

Рику Миура — Риюти Кихара во время исполнения короткой программы, 8 декабря 2022, Турин.
(Picture by ©International Skating Union (ISU))

After a two-year absence, the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final and Junior Grand Prix Final have returned to the ice in the conclusion of the annual figure skating circuits at the Torino Palavela in Turin, Italy.

Competition continues on Friday, 9 December 2022, and the first medals will be awarded to the junior women and senior pairs.

Day 2 focus: Miura/Kihara or Knierim/Frazier in pairs?

The first champions of the Grand Prix Final (and Junior Grand Prix Final) will be decided on Friday, with the senior pairs and junior women's free skates.

Alexa Knierim / Brandon Frazier are, on paper, the favourites as world champions, but were out-qualified for the event by Japan's Miura Riku / Kihara Ryuichi, who hold a narrow advantage after Thursday's short program.

The Americans have the better personal best score, but will need to find their very best to clinch the title on Thursday.

The junior women's champion is guaranteed to be a skater from Japan or the Republic of Korea, which are the only two countries represented in that event. Shimada Mao leads Shin Ji-a by 0.55 points heading into the free skate.

Figure Skating
8 - 11 Dec
Figure Skating | Grand Prix Final | Torino - Italy
Figure Skating | Grand Prix Final | Torino

Schedule, day 2

All times below are in local time (Central European Time, which is UTC/GMT +1 hour and U.S. Eastern +6 hours). Schedule details are subject to change at short notice.

  • 1500–1552 Junior ice dance rhythm dance
  • 1620–1711 Junior women's free skate
  • 1735-1837 Senior pairs free skate
    (Followed by victory ceremony senior pairs, junior women)
  • 1950–2042 Senior ice dance rhythm dance
  • 2105–2150 Senior women's short program

How to watch live: Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final 2022

The ISU streams the Grand Prix on its YouTube channel – though many territories are geoblocked from watching.

American fans can watch on Peacock, and the full list of ISU broadcast partners showing the action on their TV and streaming services for the Grand Prix events is here.

