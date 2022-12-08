After a two-year absence, the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final and Junior Grand Prix Final have returned to the ice in the conclusion of the annual figure skating circuits at the Torino Palavela in Turin, Italy.

Competition continues on Friday, 9 December 2022, and the first medals will be awarded to the junior women and senior pairs.

Day 2 focus: Miura/Kihara or Knierim/Frazier in pairs?

The first champions of the Grand Prix Final (and Junior Grand Prix Final) will be decided on Friday, with the senior pairs and junior women's free skates.

Alexa Knierim / Brandon Frazier are, on paper, the favourites as world champions, but were out-qualified for the event by Japan's Miura Riku / Kihara Ryuichi, who hold a narrow advantage after Thursday's short program.

The Americans have the better personal best score, but will need to find their very best to clinch the title on Thursday.

The junior women's champion is guaranteed to be a skater from Japan or the Republic of Korea, which are the only two countries represented in that event. Shimada Mao leads Shin Ji-a by 0.55 points heading into the free skate.