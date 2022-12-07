Discover the schedule for day one of the figure skating Grand Prix Final on Thursday 8 December 2022.
After a two-year absence, the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final and Junior Grand Prix Final return to the ice in the conclusion of the annual figure skating circuits at the Torino Palavela in Turin, Italy.
Competition begins on Thursday, 8 December 2022, featuring the junior men, junior pairs, junior women, senior pairs, and senior men.
Day 1 focus: Where will Malinin rank after the short program?
The senior men will conclude the first night of action (8:35pm), although we won't see Ilia Malinin's quadruple Axel in Turin on Thursday due to restrictions on what can be performed in the short program.
Indeed, of the six men in the Grand Prix final, Malinin has only the fifth-highest short program score on the circuit this season, behind Japan's Yamamoto Sota, Miura Kao, and world champion Uno Shoma, and Italy's Daniel Grassl.
Earlier in the day, the junior men, junior pairs, junior women, and senior pairs will all also compete in their respective short programs. World champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier are among those who’ve qualified in the pairs event.
All times below are in local time (Central European Time, which is UTC/GMT +1 hour and U.S. Eastern +6 hours). Schedule details are subject to change at short notice.
The ISU streams the Grand Prix on its YouTube channel – though many territories are geoblocked from watching.
American fans can watch on Peacock, and the full list of ISU broadcast partners showing the action on their TV and streaming services for the Grand Prix events is here.
