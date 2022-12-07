After a two-year absence, the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final and Junior Grand Prix Final return to the ice in the conclusion of the annual figure skating circuits at the Torino Palavela in Turin, Italy.

Competition begins on Thursday, 8 December 2022, featuring the junior men, junior pairs, junior women, senior pairs, and senior men.

Day 1 focus: Where will Malinin rank after the short program?

The senior men will conclude the first night of action (8:35pm), although we won't see Ilia Malinin's quadruple Axel in Turin on Thursday due to restrictions on what can be performed in the short program.

Indeed, of the six men in the Grand Prix final, Malinin has only the fifth-highest short program score on the circuit this season, behind Japan's Yamamoto Sota, Miura Kao, and world champion Uno Shoma, and Italy's Daniel Grassl.

Earlier in the day, the junior men, junior pairs, junior women, and senior pairs will all also compete in their respective short programs. World champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier are among those who’ve qualified in the pairs event.

Olympics.com will be in Turin to bring you in-depth coverage online and on social media.