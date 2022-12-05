ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final 2022/23: Daily schedule and how to watch live

After a two-year absence, the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final and Junior Grand Prix Final return to the ice in the conclusion of the annual figure skating circuits. Turin, Italy, plays host at the Torino Palavela from 8–11 December 2022, with the top six in each of the four disciplines from both the Grand Prix and Junior Grand Prix circuits taking part. The venue also hosted the last Grand Prix Final, back in 2019/20, and last season held the Gran Premio d'Italia competition. Olympics.com will be in Turin to bring you in-depth coverage online and on social media. Ahead of the Final, here are the highlights to watch on a daily basis. All times below are in local time (Central European Time, which is UTC/GMT +1 hour and U.S. Eastern +6 hours). Schedule details are subject to change at short notice.

Day 1 – Thursday 8 December: Where will Malinin rank after the short program? The senior men will conclude the first night of action (8:35pm), although we won't see Ilia Malinin's quadruple Axel in Turin on Thursday due to restrictions on what can be performed in the short program. Indeed, of the six men in the Grand Prix final, Malinin has only the fifth-best highest short program score on the circuit this season, behind Japan's Yamamoto Sota, Miura Kao, and world champion Uno Shoma, and Italy's Daniel Grassl. Earlier in the day, the junior men, junior pairs, junior women, and senior pairs will all also compete in their respective short programs. Schedule 1500–1545 Junior men's short program

1605–1658 Junior pairs short program

1720–1805 Junior women's short program

1830–1900 Opening ceremony

1920–2013 Senior pairs short program

2035–2120 Senior men's short program

Day 2 – Friday 9 December: Pairs Final winners crowned The first champions of the Grand Prix Final (and Junior Grand Prix Final) will be decided on Friday, with the senior pairs and junior women's free skates. World champions Alexa Knierim / Brandon Frazier are, on paper, the favourites, but were out-qualified for the event by Japan's Miura Riku / Kihara Ryuichi, who count among their coaches the Olympic team champion Meagan Duhamel. There are two Italian pairs in the final who will no doubt get the home crowd excited, while the junior women's champion is guaranteed to be a skater from Japan or the Republic of Korea, which are the only two countries represented in that event. Schedule 1500–1552 Junior ice dance rhythm dance

1620–1711 Junior women's free skate

1735-1837 Senior pairs free skate

(Followed by victory ceremony senior pairs, junior women)

(Followed by victory ceremony senior pairs, junior women) 1950–2042 Senior ice dance rhythm dance

2105–2150 Senior women's short program

Day 3 – Saturday 10 December: Quad Axel watch in full force The final day of competition on Saturday starts with perhaps the most-anticipated segment of them all: the senior men's free skate, where Ilia Malinin is expected to perform the quadruple Axel. He has already landed it successfully three times in competition this year, including at both his Grand Prix assignments at Skate America in Boston and the Grand Prix of Espoo. The senior ice dancers then take the ice with the chance to win their first Grand Prix Final title. And finally, the senior women wrap things up as world champion Sakamoto Kaori leads a stacked line-up which also includes the junior world champion, Isabeau Levito. Schedule 1330–1424 Senior men's free skate

1445–1544 Junior pairs free skate

1605–1656 Junior men's free skate

(Followed by victory ceremony junior men, senior men, junior pairs)

(Followed by victory ceremony junior men, senior men, junior pairs) 1820–1917 Junior ice dance free dance

1940–2040 Senior ice dance free dance

2100–2154 Senior women's free skate

(Followed by victory ceremony senior women, junior ice dance, senior ice dance)

Day 4 – Sunday 11 December: Exhibition gala takes centre stage The competition is over and, as is traditional at a figure skating event, the final day is dedicated to the skaters being able to perform without the pressure of scores. Over two and a half hours, selected skaters will be asked to perform in the exhibition gala, which starts at 2pm. Schedule 1400–1630 Exhibition gala