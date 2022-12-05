ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final 2022/23: Daily schedule and how to watch live

Check out our preview of the events on each day and what to look forward to in Turin, Italy, from 8–11 December 2022.
After a two-year absence, the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final and Junior Grand Prix Final return to the ice in the conclusion of the annual figure skating circuits.
Turin, Italy, plays host at the Torino Palavela from 8–11 December 2022, with the top six in each of the four disciplines from both the Grand Prix and Junior Grand Prix circuits taking part.
The venue also hosted the last Grand Prix Final, back in 2019/20, and last season held the Gran Premio d'Italia competition.
Olympics.com will be in Turin to bring you in-depth coverage online and on social media. Ahead of the Final, here are the highlights to watch on a daily basis.
All times below are in local time (Central European Time, which is UTC/GMT +1 hour and U.S. Eastern +6 hours). Schedule details are subject to change at short notice.
The senior men will conclude the first night of action (8:35pm), although we won't see Ilia Malinin's quadruple Axel in Turin on Thursday due to restrictions on what can be performed in the short program.
Indeed, of the six men in the Grand Prix final, Malinin has only the fifth-best highest short program score on the circuit this season, behind Japan's Yamamoto Sota, Miura Kao, and world champion Uno Shoma, and Italy's Daniel Grassl.
Earlier in the day, the junior men, junior pairs, junior women, and senior pairs will all also compete in their respective short programs.
The first champions of the Grand Prix Final (and Junior Grand Prix Final) will be decided on Friday, with the senior pairs and junior women's free skates.
World champions Alexa Knierim / Brandon Frazier are, on paper, the favourites, but were out-qualified for the event by Japan's Miura Riku / Kihara Ryuichi, who count among their coaches the Olympic team champion Meagan Duhamel.
There are two Italian pairs in the final who will no doubt get the home crowd excited, while the junior women's champion is guaranteed to be a skater from Japan or the Republic of Korea, which are the only two countries represented in that event.
The final day of competition on Saturday starts with perhaps the most-anticipated segment of them all: the senior men's free skate, where Ilia Malinin is expected to perform the quadruple Axel.
He has already landed it successfully three times in competition this year, including at both his Grand Prix assignments at Skate America in Boston and the Grand Prix of Espoo.
The senior ice dancers then take the ice with the chance to win their first Grand Prix Final title.
And finally, the senior women wrap things up as world champion Sakamoto Kaori leads a stacked line-up which also includes the junior world champion, Isabeau Levito.
The competition is over and, as is traditional at a figure skating event, the final day is dedicated to the skaters being able to perform without the pressure of scores.
Over two and a half hours, selected skaters will be asked to perform in the exhibition gala, which starts at 2pm.
The ISU streams the Grand Prix on its YouTube channel – though many territories are geoblocked from watching.
American fans can watch on Peacock, and the full list of ISU broadcast partners showing the action on their TV and streaming services for the Grand Prix events is here.
