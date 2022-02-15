Team GB freestyle skiing: The future is bright with Kirsty Muir and Katie Summerhayes

The future is bright for Team GB in women's freestyle skiing.

Kirsty Muir, GB's youngest competitor at Beijing 2022, finished eighth in the women's slopestyle at the Genting Snow Park.

"All the girls have been smashing it," The 17-year-old said after the final.

"I would have hoped that I could have been in the [medal] running maybe. But honestly it's amazing to see the progression in women's sport right now."

Her compatriot Katie Summerhayes,﻿ who finished seventh at Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018, finished right behind Muir in ninth in the 12-athlete final round in Beijing, and told us she's not planning on quitting yet.

There was a thrilling contest in the final with Swiss skier Mathilde Gremaud winning gold. Ailing (Eileen) Gu of the People's Republic of China (silver) and Estonia's Kelly Sildaru (bronze), all three podium spots filled with Youth Olympic Games competitors.

Kirsty Muir of Team Great Britain performs a trick during the big air final Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Muir: 'It's amazing to see the progression in women's sport'

"Overall just happy to be in the final but a little disappointed, just making a couple little mistakes," Muir said after her final appearance at these Games.

"My [third] run was looking a lot better up until that point. I was really happy with it and then just too much speed on the second jump."

The Aberdeen native finished fifth in the inaugural big air final a few days earlier, with an impressive total score of 169.00.

"Definitely, I've got a lot to train for and I've learnt a lot here. Train a lot and compete in the World Cups and then in for Italy [Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics]."

Unlike many of the athletes at Beijing 2022, Muir is in the final years of high school.

"As soon as I get home I should be in school! I fly home on Thursday, so definitely the Monday. Maybe even the Friday, I've got a lot to catch up on!"

"I've got a lot to work on, so it's really nice to have some time to do that. The sport is moving at a really fast rate, so I've got a lot to do to keep up with it but this gives me motivation to keep working."

"Arctic Monkeys' 505: It's the song I always listen to"

Muir has already had international success. She won the Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games (YOG) big air silver medal to become Britain’s first-ever female big air Olympic medallist.

She's optimistic of the future of the sport, which includes the likes of Gu,﻿ who is inspiring the next generation of Chinese athletes to get into freestyle skiing.

"There's so many awesome girls on the circuit. I just want to keep sending it and enjoy everything. I think we can definitely get some more people seeing our sport and I really hope some more young people can get involved in it. I hope this has maybe inspired them. I've got a few friends back home that will hopefully be up for it."

Muir also provided insight into her song of choice on her runs, a key ingredient for any freestyle skier.

"Arctic Monkeys - 505. It's got a really good flow to it. It's the song I always listen to."

The 17-year-old has had support from back home and beyond, but a particular tweet from sporting royalty stood out to her.

"Everyone at home is really proud of me and it’s really nice to have everyone’s support.

"I've had messages from my family and friends and I saw that Judy Murray tweeted me and that was really cool. The support at home is unbelievable and I’m really thankful for everything."

"I'm just from Sheffield" - Summerhayes

Summerhayes, on the other hand, was competing at her third Olympic Games, and she put her Beijing 2022 experience into perspective.

"I mean obviously my goal today was to come and get a medal but I just had an absolute blast out there. I'm just really happy with the way I skied and I'm just enjoying myself really. I'm just from Sheffield - like it's pretty crazy that I'm here really."

She, too, was struck by the raising level of the game in the discipline.

"The standard is amazing and to be a part of that is crazy. I'm super proud to be in that and just watching the girls is just amazing and I'm really proud of what they are doing."

Katie Summerhayes of Team Great Britain at the slopestyle final Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Summerhayes enjoying her third Olympic experience

Summerhayes has a rich history with the Games. She was carried the Olympic torch through her hometown of Sheffield, England, ahead of London 2012. But she's a completely different person to the one who competed at the last two editions of the Winter Olympics.

"Today I thought that I could get on that podium. But the thing that has changed for me is just that I had so much fun today.

"Not like I've not had fun [before] but it was a different kind of vibe for me. I wanted to go out and enjoy myself and I feel like I did that.

"The past two Olympics I've been in tears at the bottom and I'm absolutely cheesin' now, so I'm really happy.

"I need to take some time, get through the rest of the season and have a bit of a break because it has been full on and decide what I want to do.

"I've had so much fun today and I don’t want to stop yet, so we will see."

Summerhayes, like many GB supporters, is excited about what the future holds for Muir, but she also spoke to how tight the field is getting and the factors that go into a podium finish.

"The thing with our sport is anyone has the potential to be on the podium.

"Sometimes it can all just come together on the day and you get that momentum where you win. I think that is the most exciting thing about our sport, anybody could win.

"I can never call the podium; I never know what it's going to be.

"Other sports, you say, ‘Ah, I know this person is going to win,’ but for us it's totally different."