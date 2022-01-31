Olympic Winter Games firsts: new and noteworthy features of Beijing 2022

Beijing is set to become the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Olympics

When Beijing hosts the Olympic Winter Games from 4 February, it will mark the first time a host city has staged both the Summer and Winter Olympic Games. After the success of the Summer edition almost 14 years ago, the capital of the People’s Republic of China will once again welcome the sporting world to compete on its shores.

Eight venues from Beijing 2008 have been transformed and repurposed for Beijing 2022, including the National Aquatics Centre - formerly nicknamed the ‘water cube’ - which now goes by the name of the ‘ice cube’. The Capital Indoor Stadium has also been transformed from the Beijing 2008 volleyball stadium into the ice rink for short track and figure skating, while the iconic ‘Bird’s Nest’ National Stadium will once again host the Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

New events at Winter Olympics

There are seven new events at the Olympic Winter Games programme with the inclusion of the women’s monobob, men’s and women’s freestyle skiing Big Air events, and mixed team events in short track, ski jumping, snowboard cross and freestyle skiing aerials all set to make their exciting debuts at the Games!

GettyImages-1236117104 Picture by 2021 Getty Images

Those making their Olympic debut in Beijing

Beijing 2022 will also feature a number of first for NOCs not typically associated with specific winter sports - or even the Winter Games as a whole!

Keep an eye out for Richardson Viano, the first Winter Olympian from Haiti who has qualified for the men’s giant slalom competition. The 19-year-old will also become the first athlete from any Caribbean nation to compete in skiing at an Olympic Winter Games.

Beijing 2022 also represents the first time Australia have qualified for the Olympic curling competition, after Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt won all seven matches of their qualifying tournament in the Netherlands in December 2021.

Among other firsts, Denmark and Czech Republic will make their debuts at an Olympic Games in women’s ice hockey, and Alpine skier Mohammad Arif Khan has become the first athlete from India to earn direct quota spots in two different events at an Olympic Winter Games after qualifying for the men’s slalom and giant slalom events.

GettyImages-1302992186 Picture by getty images

A first for gender balance

For the first time, this Winter Olympic Games will feature the highest number of women's events with the inclusion of two extra events: women's monobob and Big Air skiing, with women accounting for 45 per cent of all competitors, up from 41 per cent at PyeongChang in 2018.

Gender balance will be reached in multiple sports including alpine and freestyle skiing, cross-country skiing, individual luge, speed skating, skeleton and snowboard.

GettyImages-1355814732 Picture by Jan Hetfleisch

The first Olympic Games to be powered by green energy

Beijing 2022 is aiming to be the first carbon neutral Olympic Games. All stadiums and the majority of transport will be powered by green electricity. Solar power, wind power and hydro power are at the centre of the Organising Committee’s efforts with lighting, heating and other utilities all powered by zero-carbon electricity. Some of the key innovations include water stored from rainfall and mountain runoff being used to make snow for competitions. There also tree planting programmes in place to improve the environmental footprint of the Games.

And, for the very first time, natural carbon dioxide will be used in refrigeration systems at ice venues, following a landmark decision guided by the International Olympic Committee.