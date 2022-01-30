Athletes to watch at Beijing 2022: Part one 

Mikaela Shiffrin (USA), Alpine skiing, Age: 26

Shiffrin has acquired legendary status on the slopes with her performances on the world stage earning over 70 Alpine Skiing World Cup victories. In Beijing she has the chance to secure a third-consecutive Olympic gold medal, after taking Olympic gold at Sochi 2014 in the women’s slalom and gold in the giant slalom at PyeongChang 2018.

Hanyu Yuzuru (JPN), Figure skating, Age: 27

Hanyu secured the first of his two Olympic gold medals at Sochi 2014 where he became the first male to win gold for Japan in men’s figure skating, and the first skater to score over 100 points in the men’s short programme individual event. He won a second gold at Pyeongchang 2018 - the first athlete to win consecutive figure skating golds since Dick Button at St. Moritz 1948 and Oslo 1952.

Sofia Goggia (ITA), Alpine, Age: 29

Coming down the slopes at speed will be Italy’s Sofia Goggia, an athlete who will be hoping to win gold in multiple disciplines at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, provided she is fit. She earned gold in the women's downhill at PyeongChang 2018, though her form since then has continued to set standards at the top level. And while most success has been in her primary discipline of the Women's Downhill, where she went on a recent streak of seven straight wins. Unfortunately, Goggia was injured during a January race in Cortina d'Ampezzo, leaving the world waiting to see whether she will be ready for the Beijing 2022 women's downhill on 12 February.

Johannes Thingnes Bø (NOR), Biathlon, Age: 29

Norway athlete Johannes Thingnes Bø is destined for more podium finishes after his Olympic success four years ago. He secured Olympic gold at PyeongChang 2018 by winning the Men’s 20km Individual race, along with two silvers in the relay and mixed relay. After securing a third successive Crystal Globe win last March, the biathlon star will look to increase his Olympic medal haul in Beijing.

Eileen Gu (CHN), Freestyle skiing, Age: 18

Fresh from winning her first FIS Freeski World Cup Crystal Globe this month, Eileen Gu has hit her stride at the right time. One of the favourites for gold in the women's halfpipe event at these Olympic Winter Games, she will be hoping to repeat – or better – her World Cup performance at Beijing 2022.

Mikaël Kingsbury (CAN), Freestyle skiing, Age: 29

A ninth consecutive victory at the 2019/20 FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup – Kingsbury’s 70th career win – has the reigning Olympic champion from Canada hitting peak form at the right time as he defends gold at these Winter Games. The 29-year-old added gold in the men’s moguls at PyeongChang 2018 to the two silver medals earned in Sochi four years earlier.