Figure Skating: Zhu Yi on not giving up and learning all the time

People's Republic of China figure skater Zhu Yi is looking at the positives from her time at Beijing 2022.

"This is my first Olympic Games. There are some things that are not good or perfect, but I have learned a lot from it," the 19-year-old told Olympics.com in China.

Zhu received heavy criticism after finishing in last position in the short program during the team event, collecting 47.03 points after falling and then missing a jump. She fell twice again in the women's single skating section of the team event, to come bottom for a second time, with China eventually placing fifth overall.

"These experiences will make me stronger," she later said, having left the ice in tears.

Zhu Yi figure skating Picture by 2022 Getty Images

While Zhu won't be earning China's first women's singles medal since Nagano 1998, she can take some pride from her individual performance.

She narrowly missed out on booking a place in the free skating, coming 27th in the short program, with the top 25 going through.

This hasn't dampened her spirits, though. "It was a great experience. The Beijing Winter Olympic Games is great," the teenager tells Olympics.com. "I believe everyone who has experienced it will feel so."

Zhu's performances were always going to be under the microscope following her decision to represent China.

Born Beverly Zhu in Los Angeles to Chinese parents, she started skating at seven years old and won the novice division at the 2018 United States Figure Skating Championships in San Jose.

In September of that year, she decided to switch her national allegiance as part of China's initiative to attract top athletes ahead of their home Olympics.

By doing so, the teenager gave up her American citizenship and changed her name to Zhu Yi.

In her first season skating for China, Zhu finished fourth at the 2019 Chinese Figure Skating Championships in Harbin, then won a bronze medal at the Sofia Trophy.

On her ISU Grand Prix debut at the 2019 Cup of China, the youngster took 11th place.

It became a straight battle between Zhu and Chen Hongyi to see who would compete for China at Beijing 2022, with Zhu's seventh place at the Asian Cup, the Olympic test event, and eighth place in the Gran Premio d'Italia, winning her selection over her fellow teenager.

"This whole year is full of uncertainty and doubt, but at the same time, many humorous and interesting things have happened," Zhu reflects when asked about adapting to life in China.

"I am very grateful to the whole team for what they have done for me. All of them are helping me adapt and live a better life, which makes me feel at home soon."

There has undoubtedly been a resilience shown by Zhu ever since making that decision to represent China, but she will now have an opportunity to enjoy watching some of figure skating's best up close.

“I am very excited to watch Sakamoto Kaori compete," she admits. "I've watched her since the PyeongChang 2018 Olympics, her skating is amazing. Did I speak to her? No, because I am too shy.”

Zhu's Olympic story so far is not one of glory, but it is one of courage and not allowing herself to give up under immense pressure.

That is something to be proud of in itself.