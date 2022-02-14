Trio of ROC skaters set to lead women's field at Olympic Winter Games

Three ROC skaters are set to lead the women's singles field in figure skating as the event gets underway on Tuesday (15 February) at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

World record holder Kamila Valieva, reigning world champion Anna Shcherbakova (pictured above) and quad-jumping Alexandra Trusova have the highest scores on the international circuit this year.

Valieva, who, according to a CAS decision, will continue to participate in the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, became the first female to successfully land a quadruple jump at the Olympics last week during the team event, which she helped the ROC to gold in.

Shcherbakova and Trusova are set to make their respective Olympic debuts in the short program.

They are each scheduled to skate in the final group of the short program, where they'll be joined by American Karen Chen, Youth Olympic champion You Young and reigning Japanese title holder Sakamoto Kaori.

Sakamoto, making her second Olympic appearance, is leading a trio of strong Japanese skaters that could challenge team ROC, including veteran Higuchi Wakaba and Kawabe Mana, both of whom compete with triple Axels.

Also to watch: Belgium's Loena Hendrickx; Team USA's Mariah Bell and Alysa Liu; Madeline Schizas of Canada; and You's Korean teammate, Kim Yelim.

Women's singles: Schedule and how to watch

The skating moves back to an evening schedule for the women's event, with the short and free set for Tuesday and Thursday, respectively inside Capital Indoor Stadium.

Here's the full Olympic figure skating schedule.

Tuesday, 15 February - 1800 (Beijing local time) - Women single skating - Short program

Thursday, 17 February - 1800 (Beijing local time) - Women single skating - Free skating

