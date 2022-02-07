The world is watching Kamila Valieva, and she knows it

As ROC skater Kamila Valieva stepped on to Olympic ice Monday (7 February), the spotlight that comes with these Olympic Games Beijing 2022 shone brightly – and she couldn’t be more aware.

“It’s such an incredible feeling that you’re skating in only your first senior season but already everyone is talking about you,” admitted Valieva.

The 15-year-old figure skating prodigy made history in the team event, becoming the first woman to land a quadruple jump at the Olympic Games.

“I am very happy that I managed to do two quad jumps and one triple Axel. I didn’t manage the second [quad] toe loop, but I will keep working,” said Valieva.

Her victories in the short and free programs helped lift the ROC team to gold. The United States recorded its best ever finish in the team event, taking silver, with Team Japan third.

In some ways, it was just another day at the office for Valieva, who will be the heavy gold medal favourite when the women’s individual event gets underway next week.

The teen sensation has taken the sport by storm. In her first year as a senior skater, Valieva has won both of her Grand Prix assignments, the Russian Championships and the European title, along the way setting world record scores for the short program, free program and combined total.

Those accomplishments marked Valieva as the one to watch heading into these Games.

Instead of shying away from the attention, the newly crowned Olympic team champion is relishing it.

“It’s a very pleasant feeling,” said Valieva, “and I feel a certain responsibility, but I think I manage it quite well.”

Kamila Valieva - One dream down, one to go

Valieva is the latest in a long line of her countrywomen who have won global figure skating competitions. They’ve claimed the last three women’s singles gold medals and won five of the last six the world titles.

With two near flawless performances in the team event, she has already etched her name alongside the champions she grew up watching.

"For the first time, I watched the Olympics in 2014, when Yulia Lipnitskaya competed. I was struck by her free program. In 2018, I supported Alina [Zagitova] and Zhenya [Evgenia Medvedeva],” said Valieva.

"It's been quite overwhelming. I was very nervous, but I am just glad I was able to execute all of my elements well. To perform with a team like this means everything.

“It’s been such a childhood dream of mine... from the age of three I told my mother that I want to be an Olympic champion,” she continued. “This dream came true. I will work to make another dream of mine come true soon."

That final dream? Gold in the individual event.

She and her ROC teammates - reigning world champion Anna Shcherbakova and 2021 world bronze medallist Alexandra Trusova - will be looking to sweep the podium when competition gets underway on Tuesday 15 February with the short program. Gold, silver and bronze are awarded two days later on 17 February.

Valieva says the ‘secret’ to ROC’s success is simple: “We work a lot.”

And the world will be watching as it all comes together.

ROC figure skating - Time to recover

While Valieva dazzled, her ROC teammates Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov suffered a scary fall seconds before the end of their pairs free program.

Galliamov appeared to slip while holding Mishina in a lift with the duo tumbling to the ice before recovering to hit the final beats of music. The duo still scored highly, good enough for first place in the team event.

“I want to tell everyone not to worry. I know it looked scary but both me and my partner are okay,” Galliamov told reporters afterwards. "The good thing is that we have enough time for pairs to recover. I feel ashamed that I couldn’t hold my partner."

Mishina and Galliamov are the reigning world champions in pairs and are expected to contend for gold against home favourites Sui Wenjing and Han Cong.

Pairs is the last figure skating competition taking place at Beijing 2022, with the short program set for 18 February and the free a day later.

