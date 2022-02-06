Figure skating at Beijing 2022: Full schedule of Olympic Winter Games competition and where to watch

The figure skating has started at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the Capital Indoor Stadium which hosted volleyball at the Beijing 2008 Summer Games.

For the third consecutive Games, there is a team event in addition to the usual four disciplines - men's singles, women's singles, pairs and ice dance.

The competition runs through until Saturday 19 February, the penultimate day of Beijing 2022.

The sport made its debut at the London 1908 Summer Games, but officially joined the Winter Olympic programme in 1924.

Figure skating schedule at Beijing 2022

Venue: The National Indoor Stadium

All times are Beijing local China Standard Time (UTC +8 hours) and schedules are subject to change.

7 February

9:15 Team Event - Pair Skating - Free Skating

10:30 Team Event - Ice Dance - Free Dance

11:35 Team Event - Women's Singles Skating - Free Skating

8 February

9:15 Men's Singles Skating - Short Program

10 February

9:30 Men's Singles Skating - Free Skating

12 February

19:00 Ice Dance - Rhythm Dance

14 February

9:15 Ice Dance - Free Dance

15 February

18:00 Women's Singles Skating - Short Program

17 February

18:00 Women's Singles Skating - Free Skating

18 February

18:30 Pair Skating - Short Program

19 February

19:00 Pair Skating - Free Skating

20 February

12:00 Exhibition Gala

The full schedule of Beijing 2022 competition in all sports, including changes to competition start times, can be found here.