Figure skating at Beijing 2022: Full schedule of Olympic Winter Games competition and where to watch
The Capital Indoor Stadium is hosting the figure skating at the Beijing 2022 Olympics. Here's the list of when and where to watch.
The figure skating has started at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the Capital Indoor Stadium which hosted volleyball at the Beijing 2008 Summer Games.
For the third consecutive Games, there is a team event in addition to the usual four disciplines - men's singles, women's singles, pairs and ice dance.
The competition runs through until Saturday 19 February, the penultimate day of Beijing 2022.
The sport made its debut at the London 1908 Summer Games, but officially joined the Winter Olympic programme in 1924.
Figure skating schedule at Beijing 2022
Venue: The National Indoor Stadium
All times are Beijing local China Standard Time (UTC +8 hours) and schedules are subject to change.
7 February
9:15 Team Event - Pair Skating - Free Skating
10:30 Team Event - Ice Dance - Free Dance
11:35 Team Event - Women's Singles Skating - Free Skating
8 February
9:15 Men's Singles Skating - Short Program
10 February
9:30 Men's Singles Skating - Free Skating
12 February
19:00 Ice Dance - Rhythm Dance
14 February
9:15 Ice Dance - Free Dance
15 February
18:00 Women's Singles Skating - Short Program
17 February
18:00 Women's Singles Skating - Free Skating
18 February
18:30 Pair Skating - Short Program
19 February
19:00 Pair Skating - Free Skating
20 February
12:00 Exhibition Gala
