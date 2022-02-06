Kamila Valieva wins women's short program with chilling skate to launch ROC into team event lead

World record holder Kamila Valieva has made a splash onto the Olympic stage - with a skate for the ages.

The 15-year-old figure skater was near her chilling best on Sunday (6 February) at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 in her Olympic debut, scoring a 90.18 to finish safely in first place in the women's short program segment of the team event.

Her performance vaulted the ROC into the lead after the short program portion of the team event, having trailed the U.S. after day one of competition on Friday (4 February).

Valieva was just tenths away from her world record in the short program, which she had set just a few weeks ago at the European Championships with a 90.45. Here, she hit a monster triple Axel (the only of the day) with her arms overhead to open the program, then a triple flip and triple Lutz-triple toe in combination, skating to the elegant "In Memoriam."

The men's free skate is set to kick off the second half of the team competition later on Sunday, with the ROC (36 points) joined by Team USA (34), Japan (29), Canada (24) and China (22) as the five teams to advance to that stage. Kagiyama Yuma will skate for Japan, while Vincent Zhou has been chosen for the U.S.

Behind Valieva in the women's short, it was Japan's Higuchi Wakaba scoring a 74. and Canada's Madeline Schizas in third (69.60). Anastasiia Gubanova (GEO) was fourth and Karen Chen (USA) was fifth.

More to come.