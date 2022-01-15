World champs Victoria Sinitsina / Nikita Katsalapov retain European ice dance title

Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov reign over Europe in ice dance once more.

In the absence of four-time world champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France, who are sitting out all competitions until the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, the Russian duo – who were admittedly not perfect on the day – clinched gold at the 2022 European Figure Skating Championships in Tallinn, Estonia, on Saturday (15 January).

Leading fellow Russians Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin by around a point after Friday's rhythm dance, Sinitsina and Katsalapov delivered a measured skate sufficient to retain their crown from 2020.

Katsalapov struggled on his twizzles, the most obvious error in the program, but the quality in the team's skating stood out.

They received 130.07 points for a total of 217.96, and addressing the crowd before the victory ceremony, Katsalapov said: "Today is a special day, we are starting to prepare for the Olympic Games."

He added in the press conference: "Everything is really tough for us, but this is what makes the journey more interesting. This Championships before the Olympics is giving us huge motivation."

It seems likely that both them and Stepanova / Bukin will take two of the ROC team's three ice dance spots for Beijing 2022.

The second-placed duo were also impressive on the day, putting in a season's-best performance in the free dance which, added to their personal best rhythm dance, gave them a new overall personal best of 213.20.

Italy's Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri won bronze on 207.97, while the Ice Academy of Montreal-based Olivia Smart / Adrián Díaz and Lilah Fear / Lewis Gibson were fourth and fifth respectively for Spain and Great Britain.

Smart / Díaz win Spanish Olympic selection race

There was an intriguing subplot to the ice dance event at the European championships, serving as the last of three direct head-to-head competitions between the two Spanish teams Olivia Smart / Adrián Díaz and Sara Hurtado / Kirill Khaliavin for the country's single Olympic spot.

The two teams were almost inseparable at the first event, the Challenger Series Finlandia Trophy, where Smart and Díaz eked out a lead of mere tenths of a point.

But at last month's Spanish national championships, they pulled clear before adding to that lead over Hurtado and Khaliavin, the 2018 Olympic representatives for Spain, in the rhythm dance here in Tallinn.

Here in the free dance, Smart and Díaz – who had the comfort of a 10-point advantage – actually lost a point to a fall deduction, but were solid and never looked under pressure.

They received a personal best 118.87 points in the segment for a total of 196.86, also a new personal record, finishing fourth overall, with Hurtado and Khaliavin down in sixth.