Ice dance world champs Sinitsina / Katsalapov lead at Europeans after rhythm dance

World champions Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov hold a slender advantage after a high-quality rhythm dance at the 2022 European Figure Skating Championships in Tallinn.

The Russian ice dancers showed no sign of being hampered by a recurring back problem for Katsalapov as they skated their way to a season's best 87.89 points – with the top four teams all recording either a season's or personal best score.

Sinitsina and Katsalapov were notably impressive on their midline step sequence, receiving a 3.87 grade of execution score from the judges.

They are just over a point ahead of teammates Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin, who blew their personal best out of the water by more than two points.

Stepanova and Bukin looked solid throughout their routine and clearly impressed the judges, scoring a total of 86.45, bettering their previous personal mark of 84.07.

In third place are Italy's Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri, themselves with a season's best score of 83.35.

Great Britain's Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson, who feature in the Olympic Channel Original series 'On Edge' about the renowned Ice Academy of Montreal ice dance school, are sitting in fourth with a breathtaking, high-tempo routine that received a personal best 79.97 points.

Fear could be heard telling her coaches as she came off the ice that "we had a lot of fun", although their score being just outside the 80-point barrier did provide a moment of slight disappointment, not that there was anything to be disappointed with at their routine.

Meanwhile, their training mates Olivia Smart and Adrián Díaz lie in fifth on 77.99 points, extending their overall advantage in the race for the single Spanish ice dance Olympic spot.

The European Championships is the final head-to-head qualifying event between them and Sara Hurtado and Kirill Khaliavin for a place at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in February. The latter duo sit on 75.83 points, having lost a point to a deduction for an extended rotational lift.

The men's free skate follows.