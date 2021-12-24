Mark Kondratiuk takes surprise Russian title to all but seal Beijing berth

Mark Kondratiuk produced the skate of his life to win the Russian Figure Skating Championship on Friday (24 December) and stake his claim to a place in the ROC team for Beijing 2022.

The 18-year-old was third in the free skate, but that was enough to leave him top overall ahead of Mikhail Kolyada with 2020 world junior champion Andrei Mozalev moving up from eighth overnight to take the final spot on the podium in St. Petersburg.

Overnight leader Evgeni Semenenko struggled with his jumping and ended up in fourth place with Petr Gumennik fifth and Alexander Samarin sixth.

Kondratiuk said afterwards, "Honestly I didn’t expect this. The main emotion I have is shock."

Mark Kondratiuk during his free skate in the Russian Figure Skating Championship Picture by 2021 Olympic Channel

Kondratiuk on top after incident-packed men's free

With so much on the line, it was perhaps no great surprise to see a number of nervy performances.

Former world junior champion Mozalev bounced back to form in the free skate, landing three quad jumps although he did fall on his second triple Axel.

The Lausanne 2020 YOG silver medallist scored 187.30 for a total of 278.28, and he held the lead until the final group.

Alexander Samarin's fall on his opening quad Lutz set the tone for the 2019 European silver medallist, and his score of 170.50 saw him fail to move up from sixth.

Kolyada improved on his showing from the short program although some of his jumping was below his best.

While landing only two quads, including a somewhat sketchy quad Salchow, the 26-year-old did enough to go into the lead for the time being.

He earned 189.44 for an overall tally of 283.70.

Mikhail Kolyada during his free skate at the Russian Figure Skating Championship Picture by 2021 Olympic Channel

Alexey Erokhov, fourth overnight, started promisingly but singled an Axel and then prompted gasps from the crowd as he fell after seeming to complete his triple Lutz-triple toe combination.

The 2018 world junior champion received a score of 166.24 to leave him out of contention, eventually taking seventh place.

Makar Ignatov doubled what should have been a quad Salchow and his landings were far from foot-perfect.

It was a difficult outing for the 18-year-old home favourite, and his score of 154.93, for a total of 250.77, left him down in 10th place at the end.

Then came Kondratiuk who again impressed with his artistry and musical interpretation on the ice.

He also came good with his jumping, landing three quads and two triple Axels in a fine free skate even as his stamina ebbed away in the closing stages.

His reward was a 186.60, just behind Mozalev and Kolyada on the day, but his total of 284.37 was enough to take him into first place with just one skater to come.

That man was Evgeni Semenenko who showed nerves at the start with a fall on his opening quad.

The local skater got back on track but then singled what should have been a triple Axel to end his hopes of the title.

A podium spot proved just beyond him too with his free skate score of 176.25 resulting in a total of 274.28 and fourth place.

While all is not lost for the skaters finishing outside the podium spots, this competition will go a long way towards deciding who goes to Beijing.

Russian nationals men's podium (L-R): Mikhail Kolyada, Mark Kondratiuk, Andrei Mozalev Picture by 2021 Olympic Channel

Stepanova/Bukin profit from Sinitsina/Katsalapov absence

Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin eased to their second Russian ice dance title after the shock withdrawal of overnight leaders Victoria Sinitsina and Nikolai Katsalapov.

The reigning world champions were forced to pull out after Katsalapov suffered a recurrence of the back injury which ruled him out of the Russian Cup earlier this season.

In a statement on her Instagram, Sinitsina said, "This morning at final training, Nikita told me that his old back injury had become worse, and if he even did one lift today he might not be able to move his back after. I was ready to take everything in my hands and almost carry him myself. But we decided we shouldn’t take such a risk.

"Friends, it’s really hard to make this decision. Upon our return to Moscow, Nikita will immediately start the recovery process. He already knows how to do it in order to approach the next competition in a perfect shape!"

Their absence left the way clear of Stepanova and Bukin who scored 134.61 for their free dance, giving them a winning total of 223.37.

Stepanova said afterwards, "It’s such an incredible feeling. We looked at the faces of our coaches and coach Irina (Zhuk) even cried. This means a lot to us."

Bukin added, "Our emotions were very special today. At first it felt nerve-racking, then happy and now it just feels empty. We just need to rest a little after, sleep and realise what happened.

"We need more time to show this program... We've worked for the whole month with out team on this story. It’s a heavy story and we want to show the judges and audience how much we've worked on this story, on its emotional component."

Diana Davis, the daughter of renowned coach Eteri Tutberidze, and her partner Gleb Smolkin were second on the day with 123.71 to leave them second overall on 207.70.

Even assuming Sinitsina and Katsalapov recover, Davis and Smolkin are in line for next month's European Championships and the Olympic Winter Games.

Third place went to Elizaveta Khudaiberdieva and Egor Bazin with a total of 195.75, but Bazin - echoing a sentiment expressed on Thursday - told media he was far from happy with the judging.

PyeongChang 2018 Olympians Tiffani Zagorski and Jonathan Guerreiro will almost certainly miss out on Beijing after Zagorski, who was taken ill in October causing them to miss this season's Grand Prix, fell during their free dance and struggled thereafter.

The London-born skater was carried away from the rink, skipping the kiss-and-cry, with Guerreiro revealing she had told him twice during the skate that she felt like stopping. They slipped from fourth overnight to eighth overall.