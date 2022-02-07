Medals update: Kamila Valieva stars as ROC win figure skating team event gold

ROC has gone golden in the figure skating team event.

Fifteen-year-old Kamila Valieva, in her Olympic debut at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, won both the short and long programs in the women single skating to add to the ROC's 74-point total, a comfortable victory over Team USA, which won the silver with 65 points.

The teen also made history: Landing the first-ever quadruple jump by a female competitor at an Olympic Winter Games. Two of them, in fact, in there free skate on Monday (7 February).

Japan captured its first-ever team event medal with the bronze, registering 63 points total.

Valieva, along with fellow teen Mark Kondratiuk, the pairs team of Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov and the ice dance duo of Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov have earned ROC a second gold medal at Beijing 2022, with skaters representing the Russian Olympic Committee now winning two golds in three stagings of this figure skating event, which was added to the Olympic programme at Sochi 2014.

Canada won gold at PyeongChang 2018.

The U.S. - having won bronze in both 2014 and 2018 - earn the silver medal, led by wins from Nathan Chen (men single - short program), Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue (ice dance - short dance) and Madison Chock and Evan Bates (ice dance - free dance).

Japan's growing strength in recent years in both the pairs and ice dance disciplines helped it onto the team podium for a first time, capped by Kagiyama Yuma's triumph in the men's free skate.

Canada finished fourth, while host China was fifth in the 10-team event.

The individual competitions get underway on Tuesday (8 February) with the men's singles short program, set to feature Chen and Kagiyama, as well as Uno Shoma and - of course - two-time and reigning Olympic champion Hanyu Yuzuru.

See the full Olympic figure skating schedule for Beijing here.

More to follow.