Figure skating team event: Mishina/ Galliamov win pairs free, Chock/ Bates score surprise triumph in dance

World champion pairs figure skaters Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov suffered a shock fall on Monday (7 February) in the team event free skate at Beijing 2022.

The duo won the segment despite their error, a 145.20 helping them earn 10 points for the ROC at the Olympic Winter Games.

In the free dance, Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates upset reigning world champions Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov to earn 10 for Team USA.

The podium standings look locked in heading into the final segment: The women's free skate. ROC lead with 64, followed by the U.S. at 58 and Japan at 54.

In pairs, Miura Riku and Kihara Ryuichi of Japan were second in the pairs free, while Peng Cheng and Jin Yang of China were third with a 131.75.

Galliamov, meanwhile, was visibly frustrated with his error, which came on the duo's final lift of their Georgi Sviridov medley free skate. He has also had an injured left wrist taped throughout the Games.

The ROC won gold at Sochi 2014 in the team's event inaugural staging, while Canada captured the team event in 2018. Host China sits fifth.

Figure skating team event - standings

With the women's free still to come, here's where the teams stand:

ROC - 64

United States - 58

Japan - 54

Canada - 45

China - 44

The women's free skate - featuring world record holder Kamila Valieva - will finish the team event. See the full schedule here.