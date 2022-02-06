Olympic figure skating team event: See who's set to skate as the sport hands out its first medals of 2022

The first figure skating medals of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 will be awarded on Monday (7 February), as the team event concludes with the women's and pairs free skates and the free dance at the Capital Indoor Stadium.

After two days of competition and five events out of eight, ROC leads with 45 points, three ahead of Team USA at 42. Japan is currently third at 39 points with Canada (30) and China (29) also advancing to the free skate segment.

Individual gold medal favourite Kamila Valieva, who stole the show in Sunday's women's short program, is set skate the free program. See the full roster of skaters below.

The Olympic figure skating team event is being held for the third time in Beijing. First incorporated at the Games at Sochi 2014, the event pits 10 nations head-to-head in a points-based team event. Canada are the reigning champions, while the ROC won the inaugural event in 2014.

With the three-day team event wrapping up, the individual events are set to take centre stage next, kicking off with the men on Tuesday. Reigning and two-time Olympic champion Hanyu Yuzuru touched down in Beijing on Sunday.

Figure skating team event: Who is skating on Day 3

Canada (2018 champions; silver - 2014)

Women: Madeline Schizas

Ice dance: Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier

Pairs: Vanessa James and Eric Radford

China

Women: Zhu Yi

Ice dance: Wang Shiyue and Liu Xinyu

Pairs: Peng Cheng and Jin Yang

Japan

Women: Sakamoto Kaori

Ice dance: Komatsubara Misato and Koleto Tim

Pairs: Riku Miura and Kihara Ryuichi

ROC (2014 champions; silver - 2018)

Women: Kamila Valieva

Ice dance: Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov

Pairs: Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov

USA (bronze - 2014, 2018)

Women: Karen Chen

Ice dance: Madison Chock and Evan Bates

Pairs: Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier

Schedule - 7 February

Monday marks day three of three for the team event. The men are set to be the first individual event, scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

9:15 Team Event - Pair Skating - Free Skating

10:30 Team Event - Ice Dance - Free Dance

11:35 Team Event - Women - Free Skating

See the full Olympic figure skating schedule here