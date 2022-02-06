Germany's figure skating team bring fun to Beijing 2022 with pretzel mascot

When it comes to competing at the Olympic Winter Games, athletes can use all the support they can get.

Beijing 2022 has the mascot Bing Dwen Dwen, but Germany's figure skating team decided to bring one of their own.

Their inflatable pretzel, or 'Breze' in their native tongue, with a German flag wrapped around the bottom does not seem to have a name. But it was a hit on social media.

It did not bring Germany much luck, as they were eliminated after the first three rounds of the team event.

At least they and their mascot were able to bring a bit of extra fun to the Games.

What is still to come in figure skating?

The talk is moving from pretzels to medals in figure skating with the team event reaching its conclusion on Monday.

The pairs free skate is at 09:15 local time (01:15 GMT) followed by the ice dance free dance and then the women single free skate which will decide the medals.

The following day sees the start of the men single with Hanyu Yuzuru bidding for his third consecutive Olympic title as three-time world champion Nathan Chen seeks his first.

The short program is at 09:15 local time with the free skate taking place on Wednesday.

Next up is the ice dance on the Saturday 12 and Monday 14, followed by the women single on Tuesday 15 and Thursday 17, and then finally the pairs featuring home favourites Sui Wenjing and Han Cong on Friday 18 and Saturday 19.

