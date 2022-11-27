FIFA World Cup 2022: Spain results, scores and standings

Spain made the perfect start to their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign with a comprehensive 7-0 victory over Costa Rica.

Ferran Torres scored twice as Luis Enrique's men laid down a marker in their bid to regain the biggest prize in football which they won for the first time in 2010.

Next up on Sunday (27 November) is a clash with European rivals Germany who suffered a shock defeat to Japan first time out in Qatar.

Another win would all but clinch a round of 16 berth for Los Rojos ahead of their final group game against the Japanese, and almost certainly send the Germans out of the tournament.

