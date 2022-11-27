FIFA World Cup 2022: Spain results, scores and standings

Find out Team Spain's results, scores and group standing at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Who scored for Los Rojos in Qatar?
Spain made the perfect start to their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign with a comprehensive 7-0 victory over Costa Rica.
Ferran Torres scored twice as Luis Enrique's men laid down a marker in their bid to regain the biggest prize in football which they won for the first time in 2010.
Next up on Sunday (27 November) is a clash with European rivals Germany who suffered a shock defeat to Japan first time out in Qatar.
Another win would all but clinch a round of 16 berth for Los Rojos ahead of their final group game against the Japanese, and almost certainly send the Germans out of the tournament.
🏁 ¡¡FINAAAAAAAL DEL PARTIDOOOOO!! ¡¡SE ACABA UN DEBUT DE ENSUEÑO!!— Selección Española de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) November 23, 2022
✍️🏻 ¡¡ESTA @SEFutbol HA ESCRITO UNA PÁGINA EN LA HISTORIA!!#ESP 🆚 #CRC | 7-0 | 90’#VamosEspaña | #Catar2022 pic.twitter.com/FUhOblSjCM
Wednesday 22 November
Match: Spain vs Costa Rica 7-0 (Al Thumama Stadium)
Scorers: Dani Olmo (11'), Marco Asensio (21'), Ferran Torres (31', 54'), Gavi (74'), Carlos Soler (90'), Alvaro Morata (90+2').
Sunday 27 November
Match: Spain vs Germany (Al Bayt Stadium)
Thursday 1 December
Match: Japan vs Spain (Khalifa International Stadium)
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Spain
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|3
|2
|Japan
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|Costa Rica
|2
|1
|0
|1
|-6
|3
|4
|Germany
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
