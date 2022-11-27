Select your language
FIFA World Cup 2022: Spain results, scores and standings

Find out Team Spain's results, scores and group standing at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Who scored for Los Rojos in Qatar?

Gavi v Costa Rica
Spain made the perfect start to their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign with a comprehensive 7-0 victory over Costa Rica.

Ferran Torres scored twice as Luis Enrique's men laid down a marker in their bid to regain the biggest prize in football which they won for the first time in 2010.

Next up on Sunday (27 November) is a clash with European rivals Germany who suffered a shock defeat to Japan first time out in Qatar.

Another win would all but clinch a round of 16 berth for Los Rojos ahead of their final group game against the Japanese, and almost certainly send the Germans out of the tournament.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Spain soccer team results, scores and fixtures

Group E:

Wednesday 22 November

Match: Spain vs Costa Rica 7-0 (Al Thumama Stadium)

Scorers: Dani Olmo (11'), Marco Asensio (21'), Ferran Torres (31', 54'), Gavi (74'), Carlos Soler (90'), Alvaro Morata (90+2').

Sunday 27 November

Match: Spain vs Germany (Al Bayt Stadium)

Thursday 1 December

Match: Japan vs Spain (Khalifa International Stadium)

FIFA World Cup 2022: Group E points table and standings

PositionTeamPlayedWonDrawnLostGoal DifferencePoints
1Spain110073
2Japan210103
3Costa Rica2101-63
4Germany1001-10

