FIFA World Cup 2022: Germany results, scores and standings

Niclas Füllkrug kept Germany's FIFA World Cup 2022 hopes alive against Spain on Sunday (27 November).

The substitute scored seven minutes from time, cancelling out Alvaro Morata's opener, to earn Germany a 1-1 draw and a much-needed point in Group E.

That was after Hansi Flick's men were beaten 2-1 by Japan in their first game having taking the lead.

Now a win in their final group game against Costa Rica could be enough for Die Mannschaft to reach the last 16 as they bid for a fifth triumph in the biggest tournament in men's football.

