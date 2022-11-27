FIFA World Cup 2022: Germany results, scores and standings

Find out Team Germany's results, scores and group standing at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Who scored for Die Mannschaft in Qatar?

1 min By Olympics.com
disciplineFootball
Fullkrug goal v Spain
(Picture by GETTY IMAGES)

Niclas Füllkrug kept Germany's FIFA World Cup 2022 hopes alive against Spain on Sunday (27 November).

The substitute scored seven minutes from time, cancelling out Alvaro Morata's opener, to earn Germany a 1-1 draw and a much-needed point in Group E.

That was after Hansi Flick's men were beaten 2-1 by Japan in their first game having taking the lead.

Now a win in their final group game against Costa Rica could be enough for Die Mannschaft to reach the last 16 as they bid for a fifth triumph in the biggest tournament in men's football.

The most asked questions and answers about the World Cup 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022: Germany soccer team results, scores and fixtures

Group E:

Wednesday 22 November

Match: Germany vs Japan 1-2 (Khalifa International Stadium)

Scorers: Germany - Ilkay Gundogan (33'); Japan - Doan Ritsu (75'), Asano Takuma (83').

Sunday 27 November

Match: Spain vs Germany 1-1 (Al Bayt Stadium)

Scorers: Spain - Alvaro Morata (62'); Germany - Niclas Füllkrug (83').

Thursday 1 December

Match: Costa Rica vs Germany (Al Bayf Stadium)

FIFA World Cup 2022: Group E points table and standings

PositionTeamPlayedWonDrawnLostGoal DifferencePoints
1Spain211074
2Japan210103
3Costa Rica2101-63
4Germany2011-11

Add these to your favourites
FootballFootball
GermanyGER

Related content

FIFA World Cup 2022: Records and stats
FIFA World Cup 2022 injury list: Neymar, Karim Benzema, Son Heung-min and the rest
Can Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo win the World Cup?
FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, scores and points table
FIFA World Cup 2022: Who has played the most games in the biggest tournament in men's football?
More from
Football | World Cup 2022 | Qatar 
disciplineFootball

You May Like