FIFA World Cup 2022: Golden Ball, Golden Boot, Golden Glove - complete list of all award winners 

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Emiliano Martinez collected the big individual prizes at FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Just a matter of minutes before lifting the World Cup trophy for the first time, following Argentina's epic penalty shoot-out win over France, Messi received the Golden Ball awarded to the tournament's best player. On the stage, he gave the World Cup trophy a kiss as he held his personal gong.

Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy as he holds his Golden Ball award (2022 Getty Images)

Messi had won the Golden Ball in 2014 in Brazil where Argentina suffered heartbreak in the final, going down 1-0 in extra time to Germany. But this time, the 35-year-old got his hands on the one trophy that had thus far eluded him throughout his spectacular career. Mbappe took the Silver Ball for second place with 2018 Golden Ball winner Luka Modric receiving the Bronze Ball for third.

Lionel Messi FIFA World 2022 stats Lionel Messi Goals Assists Shots Shot on Target Passes Crosses Tackles Fouls Committed Fouls Won vs Croatia (90 minutes) 1 1 2 2 40 2 0 1 1 vs Netherlands (extra-time and penalties) 1 1 6 2 45 2 0 3 8 vs Australia (90 minutes) 1 0 6 2 58 1 1 0 2 vs Poland (90 minutes) 0 0 7 4 70 1 1 0 2 vs Mexico (90 minutes) 1 1 2 1 41 3 1 3 5 vs Saudi Arabia (90 minutes) 1 0 4 3 40 5 0 1 2 Total 5 3 27 14 294 14 3 8 20

Kylian Mbappe pips Lionel Messi to Golden Boot Mbappe took the Golden Boot after his hat-trick in the final put him on eight goals, one clear of PSG club colleague Messi who scored twice on the day. That took Mbappe to 12 goals in just two tournaments with Miroslav Klose's record of 16 World Cup goals definitely in his sights. The 23-year-old has scored 36 goals in 66 France appearances and continues to bolster his reputation as one of the finest forwards on the planet.

Kylian Mbappe fires home his second goal in the World Cup Final against Argentina (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Emi Martinez takes Golden Glove after more penalty heroics Argentina goalkeeper Martinez scooped the Golden Glove for best goalkeeper after saving a penalty from Kingsley Coman in the shoot-out. He also made a wonderful save late in extra time to deny Randal Kolo Muani a goal which would have put France ahead for the first time. The Aston Villa shotstopper had been the hero of Argentina's quarter-final victory over the Netherlands, making two saves in the penalty shoot-out.

Emiliano Martinez denies Randal Kolo Muani in extra time in the World Cup Final (2022 Getty Images)

Enzo Fernandez takes Young Player award There was another Argentinian winner in Qatar as Enzo Fernandez claimed the Best Young Player award. The Benfica midfielder was a substitute in his country's first two matches, but his spectacular strike against Mexico helped cement him a starting berth. Fernandez, who turns 22 next month, formed a strong midfield trio alongside Rodrigo De Paul and Alexis Mac Allister which allowed Messi to weave his magic. His performances have attracted the attentions of the biggest clubs in Europe with Real Madrid and Liverpool reportedly interested in acquiring his services. Beaten quarter-finalists England received the Fair Play Award after picking up just one booking in five matches.