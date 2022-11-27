Select your language
FIFA World Cup 2022: Australia results, scores and standings

Find out Team Australia's results, scores and group standing at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Who scored for the Socceroos in Qatar?

1 min
Mitchell Duke celebrates goal v Tunisia
(Picture by 2022 Getty Images)

Australia beat Tunisia 1-0 on Saturday (26 November) to boost their hopes of making the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Mitchell Duke scored the only goal of the game midway through the first half to secure the Socceroos their first win at the football festival since 2010.

A draw in their final group game against Denmark on Wednesday would almost certainly send them through.

Graham Arnold's men took the lead in their opener against France, but the reigning champions rallied to win 4-1.

However, that win over Tunisia means the Australians have their World Cup destiny in their own hands as they bid to reach the knockout stages for the first time in 16 years.

The most asked questions and answers about the World Cup 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022: Australia soccer team results, scores and fixtures

Group D:

Tuesday 22 November

Match: France vs Australia 4-1 (Al Janoub Stadium)

Scorers: France - Oliver Giroud (32', 71'), Kylian Mbappe (68'), Adrien Rabiot (27'); Australia - Craig Goodwin (9').

Saturday 26 November

Match: Tunisia vs Australia 0-1 (Al Janoub Stadium)

Scorer: Mitchell Duke (23').

Wednesday 30 November

Match: Australia vs Denmark (Al Janoub Stadium)

FIFA World Cup 2022: Group D points table and standings

PositionTeamPlayedWonDrawnLostGoal DifferencePoints
1France220046
2Australia2101-23
3Denmark2011-11
4Tunisia2011-11

