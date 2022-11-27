FIFA World Cup 2022: Australia results, scores and standings

Australia beat Tunisia 1-0 on Saturday (26 November) to boost their hopes of making the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Mitchell Duke scored the only goal of the game midway through the first half to secure the Socceroos their first win at the football festival since 2010.

A draw in their final group game against Denmark on Wednesday would almost certainly send them through.

Graham Arnold's men took the lead in their opener against France, but the reigning champions rallied to win 4-1.

However, that win over Tunisia means the Australians have their World Cup destiny in their own hands as they bid to reach the knockout stages for the first time in 16 years.

