FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Qualifiers: Preview, schedule and stars to watch

Men’s basketball squads across the world are suiting up in their national colours for the third window of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Qualifiers spanning from 27 June – 7 July.

This window is the last of the first round and will determine which teams from across the four regions will make it through to the second phase.

With plenty of hoops action set to take place across the world, here is a one-stop guide to the first decisive phase of the qualifiers. Up first, a recap of the qualification process.

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Qualifiers: Format recap

80 teams across four regions – Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas – have six windows over a 15-month period to compete for a spot in 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup co-hosted by Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines.

Though the number of teams each region will send to next year’s showpiece event varies the qualification system is the same.

In the first round, which is made up of three windows, teams are divided up into groups and will play everyone in their group twice, home-and-away (apart from the Africa region who meet in two tournaments).

The top three teams from all groups after all the games are played will advance to the second round. Those that are successful will merge to make up six-team groups. For the regions of Asia, Africa and the Americas there will be two six-team groups, for Europe there will be four.

Once again, countries will meet to play everyone in their group, home-and-away over three windows.

For the European region, the top three teams from each group will qualify for the World Cup meaning a total of 12 countries will represent the continent.

For Africa, the top two teams from each group plus the best third-placed team will punch their ticket while for the Americas it will be the top three teams from each group plus the best fourth-placed team.

As the host of the World Cup’s Final Phase, the Philippines are already qualified as is Japan who qualified as host in virtue of its ranking. Both countries, therefore, take up two of the available seven spots for Asia and Oceania at the event.

To join the two other host countries Indonesia must improve its ranking and make it to through the quarterfinals at this year’s FIBA Asia Cup (12 July – 24 July).

This means that by the end of the second window, the top three teams from group, in addition to the Philippines and Japan will qualify for the World Cup. Should, however, Indonesia have booked their spot then only the best third placed team would qualify in addition to the top two placed teams from each group.

Recently crowned NBA champion Bjelica will be aiming to take Serbia to another World Cup Picture by 2019 Getty Images

2023 Basketball World Cup Qualifiers: Europe - stars to watch

As it stands 12 European teams have already punched their ticket to the second round of the 2023 FIBA World Cup European qualifiers.

Through force of their pool performances Lativa, Lithuania, Serbia, Spain, France and Georgia have all progressed through to the next stage.

While Greece, Turkey, Great Britain, Italy, Iceland and the Netherlands directly advance after the withdrawal of Russia and Belarus.

That means across five game-days beginning 27 June and ending on 7 July the fate of another 12 will be decided.

European Qualifiers: Stars to watch

One man more than most is likely to be the centre of attention in window three.

Slovenia’s talismanic Luka Doncic is back in the fold after finishing his season with the Dallas Mavericks in America’s National Basketball Association (NBA) league.

The 23-year-old has made no secret of the fact winning with his country is a top priority for him and with Slovenia needing one more to win to make it to the second round you can bet Doncic will be front-and-centre in delivering his team there.

The Slovenian isn’t the only NBA player worth keeping an eye out for during the European qualifiers.

Nemanja Bjelica has been named to the 20-strong Serbia squad for the upcoming window and the 34-year-old currently has that winning feeling running through his veins.

The Serbian was part of the Golden State Warriors team that took this year’s NBA Championship title. He joins a group that features Rio 2016 silver medallist Milos Teodosic, and fresh 2022 Draft pick Nikola Jovic.

READ: Luka Doncic Luka Doncic readies for EuroBasket and World Cup Qualifiers

2023 Basketball World Cup Qualifiers: Africa

The upcoming window for the African region is scheduled for 1-3 July and will take place across Abidjan (Cote d'Ivoire), Alexandria (Egypt) and Kigali (Rwanda).

With all groups having only played six out of their 12 matches the next 24 games will be critical in determining the final teams that will be advancing into the second round.

As it stands South Sudan and Cote d’Ivoire are the only two teams left unbeaten suggesting more twists and turns could be yet to unfold before the close of window three.

African Qualifiers: Stars to watch

Eagle-eyed fans will have spotted the emergence of Jonathan Kuminga on the preliminary Democratic Republic of Congo’s roster for the third window.

Kuminga is another international player who was part of the Golden State Warriors team that took the NBA title earlier this month.

Last time out DR Congo upset Senegal it was one of the biggest surprises of the qualifiers. Though they then lost to Egypt 24 hours later perhaps the injection of Kuminga for this window will be them safely through to the second round.

READ: Top things you did not know about Jonathan Kuminga

Also watch out for Childe Dundao.

Though the Angolan may be the shortest player in the FIBA 2023 World Cup qualifiers – standing at 1.67m - the point guard has already shown his worth on the stats sheet.

Dundao currently has the highest average for most steals per game (4.7) in the African qualifiers. And if that isn’t enough to highlight his defensive prowess, the Angolan was recently named in the Basketball Africa League (BAL) All-Defensive Team.

2023 Basketball World Cup Qualifiers: Americas

With nine out of 12 teams from the Americas already boasting a place in the second round the heat is on those remaining to grab the last three remaining tickets.

Venezuela, Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Canada, Dominican Republic, United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico have all safely booked their passage to the second round meaning three matches in Groups A, B and C will be decisive in determining who will join them.

Those games are: Panama v Paraguay (30 June), Bahamas v Virgin Islands (1 July) and Colombia v Chile (30 June).

The rest of the 11 fixtures earmarked for this window will take place between 30 June - 4 July.

Americas Qualifiers: Stars to watch

Though Canada may be through and dry to the next phase of the 2023 World Cup qualifiers they’ll still be a team worth watching as they wrap up the first round of competition.

Not only are they the only country to score over 100 points per game (101.8 average) so far in the competition but they also lead in three-point shots – marking them as an offensive powerhouse.

With an eye-watering 11 NBA players named to the roster for this window Canada aren't lacking in star-power. 22-year-old New York Knicks star RJ Barrett in particular will likely catch attention.

This Canadian finished the season having reached the 20 points per game average mark and showed his talents in the defence too.

RJ Barrett drives to the basket for the New York Knicks Picture by 2022 Getty Images

2023 Basketball World Cup Qualifiers: Asia

In the Asia and Oceania region eight teams out of a possible 12 are through to the second round.

Because of their current performances Australia, Jordan, Lebanon, Iran and Kazakhstan move onwards, while Group A’s teams, New Zealand, Philippines and India all advance after the disqualification of Korea.

A total of 16 matches, taking place from 30 June to 4 July, will determine which four teams will complete the makeup of the final 12 heading into the next phase.

Asia Qualifiers: Stars to watch

NBA stars Rui Hachimura (Washington Wizards) and Watanabe Yuta (Toronto Raptors) of Japan has been named to the preliminary roster for the third window of the 2023 World Cup qualifiers, and the fans of the Akatsuki Five are already excited.

Both Hachimura and Watanabe represented Japan at Tokyo 2020 in 2021.

With passage to the next stage yet to be guaranteed Japan must bring out their best against some particularly tough opposition in Australia, China and Chinese Taipei.

While the Philippines might be well set for the 2023 World Cup given they are hosting the Gilas Pilipinas aren’t sitting back and have some talent worth checking in on.

20-year-old Kai Sotto is a player burgeoning with promise. And having just gone un-drafted in the recent NBA Draft the 20-year-old will surely be fired up to show the league what it is missing out on.