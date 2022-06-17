Stephen Curry leads Golden State Warriors to 2022 NBA title for fourth crown in eight years

The Golden State Warriors are the kings of men's basketball for a fourth time in eight years.

Superstar Stephen Curry, who has been key to all those title wins, was named Finals MVP for the first time in his career after a 103-90 victory at the Boston Celtics in game six of the 2022 National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals.

The 4-2 series win makes Golden State the first team in the history of the North American league to win the title a season after finishing with the worst record in the NBA while rebuilding their squad.

It's the eighth time they have won the biggest title in the men's game.

The Celtics were aiming to win a record 18th championship, but remain level with the Los Angeles Lakers for most NBA titles won by a single franchise.