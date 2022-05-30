Luka Doncic readies for EuroBasket and World Cup Qualifiers: "I will play for the national team"

The NBA offseason may have started for basketball superstar Luka Doncic but the 23-year-old Slovenian is showing little signs of applying the brakes.

Days after his Western Conference Finals run with the Dallas Mavericks came to an end at the hands of the Golden State Warriors Doncic confirmed his summer plans will include EuroBasket and World Cup Qualifiers with Slovenia.

"I always say, if I'm not injured or anything, then I will play for the national team," Doncic said to reporters during his exit interviews.

"I think I start practices [with the national team] in 15 days, then we have World Cup Qualifiers and then we have to get ready for EuroBasket - so, busy summer."

Fresh off his duel with Stephen Curry Luka Doncic is now turning his attention to his summer with Slovenia Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Slovenia will embark on the final stage of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 European Qualifiers on June 30, where they will play against Croatia and then Sweden.

Their game in Stockholm will mark the end of the First Round whereafter the top three teams in the group will advance to the Second Round, which will begin in August.

Once the World Cup qualifiers are done and dusted, Doncic and Slovenia will then turn their attention to defending their EuroBasket crown, which they claimed in an historic triumph back in 2017.

Then just 17 years old, the point guard played a pivotal role in securing Slovenia the title, making it to the All-Tournament team alongside MVP Goran Dragic.