Ub Huishan NE highlighted their dominance of the FIBA 3x3 Basketball World Tour_, beating_ Vienna 21-18 in the grand final in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Sunday (11 December).

The Serbian outfit had a running start to the season, winning the first four tournaments before they experienced a lull during the middle parts of their campaign.

They left the best for last, going unscathed in the final tournament winning all five of their matches to claim the title.

Ub grabbed an early lead opening a four-point gap which saw Vienna playing catchup for much of the contest. The Serbian team stretched the advantage to seven points before Vienna launched a late fightback to get within two points.

The match could easily have been dubbed the clash of the Stojacic brothers, with Ub’s Strahinja and Stefan playing tit-for-tat.

Stefan Stojacic came out on top in the battle of the siblings contributing 13 points to Vienna’s score, but his younger brother walked away with the spoils.

World number one Strahinja Stojacic was crowned MVP of the FIBA 3x3 World Tour 2022 regular season and added six points to Ub’s winning margin.

The Abu Dhabi World Tour Final also served as another opportunity for teams to earn points towards qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The Federation Ranking list, calculated based on the points collected by a National Olympic Committee’s top 25 national players competing in FIBA-endorsed events, will be used to determine the first three quota spots for Paris and eligibility for subsequent Olympic Qualifying Tournaments.