In the world of men's 3x3 basketball, a single name reigns supreme: Strahinja Stojacic.

The 30-year-old world No.1 ranked player has swept this year to such an extent that the views from the top look nothing short of spectacular.

In 2022 alone the six-foot-six-inch (1.98m) Stojacic has been crowned world and European champion with Serbia, won a record-breaking four consecutive World Tour Masters titles with his team Ub Huishan Ne, and has picked up three Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards for his own efforts along the way.

What’s more is that individually, he has also proven he is at the peak of his powers.

On the World Tour stats sheet his name currently appears on top of five of the 14 top categories. He leads all players in player value, scoring, highlights, triple-fives and drives, proving he is both substance and style.

It’s been an all-but stellar season for the man known as 'Doctor Strange' owing to his mystic mastery of the half-court, but it could get better still.

Next month's 3x3 World Tour Final in Abu Dhabi (10-11 December) awaits Stojacic and with only the top 12 teams in the world in attendance, what better way would there be for the world number one to wrap up a perfect season than with a desert crown?

The event will award ranking points in the Paris 2024 Olympic qualifying process and will be streamed live on olympics.com.