Sakiai Gulbele from Lithuania have won their first FIBA 3x3 World Tour event this season in Hong Kong, China after defeating Vienna 21-17 in the final on Sunday(27 November).

This is a second World Tour title for Sakiai, coming three years after their first triumph in Montreal.

Marijus Uzupis rose to the occasion in the final with 12 points and six rebounds to earn a place in the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Final in Abu Dhabi in two weeks' time.

The Hong Kong Masters also served as another opportunity for teams to earn points towards qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.