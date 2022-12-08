Stefan Stojacic, the man known as Mr Robot for his lack of emotion on a 3x3 basketball court, roared with delight. Alongside Qincy Diggs, Matthias Linortner and Martin Trmal, his Vienna side had just become the first-ever Austrian team to win a FIBA 3x3 World Tour event, triumphing over Utrecht at the maiden Paris Masters in early October. The former world-ranked number one player was at the forefront of the win, scoring 50 points over the two-day tournament, the first athlete to achieve the feat in six years on the World Tour, and the third best individual scoring performance of all time. The Serbian also out-performed the current crop of world's best players including world number one, younger brother Strahinja Stojacic, to be voted most valuable player (MVP) of the tournament. So the roar from the usually stoic Stefan revealed much. Injury had not only kept him out of Tokyo 2020, a history-making moment when 3x3 debuted in Japan, but an ongoing debilitating knee problem forced the Serbian to retire with doctors telling him he’d need constant physio just to be able to function in normal life. A tricky moment for a father of two young children. In an interview with FIBA after the Paris final, the 33-year-old described being told the news as, “a strange, strange feeling at that moment, that you are not able to play anymore and that doctors are saying to you that maybe you should stop totally” . So he returned to his career as engineer, thoughts of ever making an Olympic Games, despite being one of the best players ever in the sport, a faded dream. Everything yo uneed to know about the World Tour Final.

Family Austria bound A phone call from Basketball Austria’s president, Gerald Martens in May changed all that when he asked Stefan to coach the 3x3 basketball side, Vienna. "I had a few negative things about all the things in Serbia because, in my opinion, I feel like I deserved to go to that Olympics and in the end it was a different decision. And then I was like, okay, with my wife and kids I was like let’s move to Austria.” It was in Austria that he rediscovered the much-missed camaraderie that he loved during his playing days despite doing so from courtside and by 14 May, Vienna had claimed its first victory on the World Tour and they had their new coach to thank for the win. Posting on Instagram, Stojacic said: “I didn't know that being only a coach can be so nice” but he immediately followed that by revealing he'd not entirely given up the idea of playing again. "I really miss the game. So, sharing the sweat with those guys is my motivation. Being on the court is my new small-big goal...We will see..."

Player-coach role begins He did indeed take to the court but the pain was still debilitating. Miraculously though, an operation on a problem toe proved an unexpected solution to his knee pain. “From the moment when we fixed my toe, it just renewed my leg, like maybe my alignment just changed, and from that moment I felt like I was 100% ready to play.” So he returned to the court but the player-coach role has proved tricky he said, because he “needs to make decisions” but he's "also a player, and at that moment it becomes a little bit tough”. Yet the results speak for themselves. In July, the side won their first major title on the pro circuit after claiming the FIBA 3x3 ABA Edmonton Challenger 2022 in style with an unbeaten record in the tournament. Stojacic emerged as the MVP, and the team booked a ticket to the following month’s showpiece Montreal Masters where they finished third. But it was amid dramatic scenes in October, the first time the 3x3 World Tour event had been held in Paris, that Vienna made its biggest splash.

Paris Masters 2022 The final of the story-filled Paris Masters was captured in a giddy Instagram post by world governing body FIBA, which cited "Mr. Robot’s to do list": Win against his brother’s team ✅

Win against his former team ✅

Win the Final Game ✅

Win the MVP award ✅ The first item was ticked off in the quarter-finals, when Vienna beat his brother's Serbian side Ub. Stefan described the match dubbed 'the battle of the Stojacic brothers' as "terrible". "Honestly terrible. You know he has his time, his momentum, and now it’s happened I need to face him. “I was like older brother, I don’t want to say it in an arrogant way, sometimes I was like kind of in front in most of our lives in the way of basketball and some other things and then now he has his moment and I think he’s playing amazing and he’s number one player in this moment and he really deserves it. And now, you know, I’m coming back.” The competitive vibe between them has changed though since he’s come back from injury, said Stefan. "Before we would be like ‘I want to be best, I want to be number one' or something like this but now it’s a totally different approach... We said, it’s a game, let’s play as best as we can". The semi-finals saw Stefan up against Liman, the team he co-founded and where he secured his legendary status. During his top-ranked years, he helped the team win seven World Tour Masters titles, before he left to go to Vienna. The match started off with his former side in front, until a change of thought process switched the game. "For me that’s a little bit different in terms of emotions," he said, comparing his feelings to the previous match against his brother. "I’m the one who founded Liman so it was also really emotional and then they were leading and then I switched in my mind. 'Right, now I will shoot everything. And everything goes in! Literally, I mean literally everything, and we won the game." In the final, Vienna comprehensively beat fellow gold-medal match play-off debutants, Utrecht of the Netherlands, with Stefan rounding off the fairytale by scoring the winning goal.