FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Final: Schedule - how to watch live and preview

The coveted Finals crown as well as Paris 2024 ranking points will be on the line as the 3x3 World Tour heads to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates from 10-11 December for the season decider streaming live on Olympics.com.
Yas Island, home of the world-famous Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix, will host the Tour’s top 12 teams who have all been invited to compete in the season-ending event based on the points they successfully accumulated throughout the year.
The seeding for the competition has been determined based on overall ranking points.
Every team will play each other once in their pools with only the winner and runners-up advancing. A quarterfinals and semi-finals will then take place followed by a final, where a winner will ultimately be crowned.
The Abu Dhabi World Tour Final will also serve as another opportunity for teams to earn points towards qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
The Federation Ranking list, calculated based on the points collected by a National Olympic Committee’s top 25 national players competing in FIBA-endorsed events, will be used to determine the first three quota spots for Paris and eligibility for subsequent Olympic Qualifying Tournaments.
The following 12 teams have successfully qualified for the showpiece event in Abu Dhabi and have been seeded and placed in pools as follows:
Ub Huishan Ne (SRB) - Pool A
Liman (SRB) - Pool B
Antwerp (BEL) - Pool C
Riga (LAT) - Pool D
Amsterdam HiPRO (NED) - Pool D
Sakiai Gulbele (LTU) - Pool C
Vienna (AUT) - Pool B
Ulaanbaatar MMC Energy (MGL) - Pool A
Princeton (USA) - Pool A
Omaha 3BALL (USA) - Pool B
Lausanne Sport (SUI) - Pool C
Utrecht (NED) - Pool D
All times are in Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4).
16:30 – Ub v Princeton – Pool A
17:10 – Liman v Omaha – Pool B
17:35 – Antwerp v Lausanne – Pool C
18:00 – Riga v Utrecht – Pool D
19:00 – Ub v Ulaanbaatar – Pool A
19:25 – Liman v Vienna – Pool B
20:20 – Antwerp v Sakiai – Pool C
20:45 – Riga v Amsterdam – Pool D
21:25 – Ulaanbaatar v Princeton – Pool A
21:50 – Vienna v Omaha – Pool B
22:30 – Sakiai v Lausanne – Pool C
22:55 – Amsterdam v Utrecht – Pool D
15:45 – Winner of Pool A v runner-up of Pool C – Quarter-final 1
16:25 – Winner of Pool D v runner-up of Pool B – Quarter-final 2
17:05 – Winner of Pool B v runner-up of Pool D - Quarter-final 3
17:45 – Winner of Pool C v runner-up of Pool A - Quarter-final 4
19:00 – Winner of Quarter-final 1 v winner of Quarter-final 2 – Semi-final 1
19:35 – Winner of Quarter-final 3 v winner of Quarter-final 4 – Semi-final 2
20:30 – Final
20:55 – Prize Ceremony
With six different winners across the 11 regular season tour spots the competition for the season finale crown on Yas Island will be fierce.
Ub, led by world number one Strahinja Stojacic, go into the final as the number one seeds owing largely to their blistering season start. The Serbs won four consecutive Masters titles beginning at the season opener in Utsunomiya, demonstrating to the rest of the field that when they are firing, they are nearly impossible to stop.
Though a second-half season lull may have meant they haven’t clinched a tour stop win since August, Ub are welcoming back Nemanja Barac to the fold meaning they’ll have their best line-up heading into Abu Dhabi and will certainly be ones to look out for as the event ramps up.
• Strahinja Stojacic: The spectacular stats of Serbia's 'Doctor Strange'
Other outfits that stand to go the distance include number two seeds Liman and Latvia’s Olympic gold medal winning team Riga.
Liman will arrive as the defending World Tour champions, and with a win in Utrecht under their belts, the side feature two members of Serbia’s Olympic bronze medal winning team from Tokyo 2020 will be well fancied in Dubai.
Riga, meanwhile, come to Yas Island buoyed by one of the most impressive winning streaks in the 3x3 history.
Their 27-game winning run, which was broken just two weeks ago at the regular season final in Hong Kong, China, reflects the strength of their late-season surge Riga have enjoyed ever since Karlis Lasmanis came back into the team. Wins in Montreal, Cebu and Riyadh make the Latvians the second-most successful team on the tour after Ub, meaning if they can get out of their pool they'll have winning experience to back them all the way.
3x3 World Tour Final in Abu Dhabi. will be available to watch live on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com and the official Olympics apps for mobile, tablet and connected TV devices.
Territorial restrictions may apply.
Click here to livestream all the action from Yas Island.
