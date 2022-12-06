FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Final: Schedule - how to watch live and preview

After a thrilling, action-packed season the FIBA 3x3 Basketball World Tour will reach its conclusion with a grand final in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, from 10-11 December.

Yas Island, home of the world-famous Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix, will host the Tour’s top 12 teams who have all been invited to compete in the season-ending event based on the points they successfully accumulated throughout the year.

The seeding for the competition has been determined based on overall ranking points.

Every team will play each other once in their pools with only the winner and runners-up advancing. A quarterfinals and semi-finals will then take place followed by a final, where a winner will ultimately be crowned.

The Abu Dhabi World Tour Final will also serve as another opportunity for teams to earn points towards qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The Federation Ranking list, calculated based on the points collected by a National Olympic Committee’s top 25 national players competing in FIBA-endorsed events, will be used to determine the first three quota spots for Paris and eligibility for subsequent Olympic Qualifying Tournaments.